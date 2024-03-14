IMMIGRATION REFORM IN THE AFTERMATH OF TEXAS SENATE BILL 4
LBJ Presidential Library Hosts Town Hall in New Democracy Initiative Backed by Three Presidential Library FoundationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the clock ticking toward implementation of Texas's controversial Senate Bill 4, is there any hope of a path toward immigration reform? That is the topic of a town hall to be held at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, TX as part of a new democracy initiative, Civil Dialogues. The conversation with panelists and audience members will take place at 6:30 pm on March 19th, just 24 hours after the bill could become law. Earlier this week, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito extended an order blocking Texas troopers and police from arresting and jailing migrants suspected of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. That extension expires at 4pm Central on March 18th.
In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center and the LBJ Foundation, the Civil Dialogues initiative seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. The goal is to educate Americans about all sides of difficult issues facing our nation, ensure that participants walk away with a better understanding of the topic's nuances, and that they feel empowered to continue having civil, constructive conversations.
Immigration took center stage at the inaugural event on February 27th at the Baker Institue at Rice University, with a focus on the border crisis and labor shortages. As part of the LBJ Library's Future Forum initiative, this second town hall on immigration focuses on the aftermath of Senate Bill 4 and its impact on efforts toward meaningful reform.
Confirmed panelists are Uriel García, Immigration Reporter, The Texas Tribune; Faye Kolly, Immigration Attorney, McChesney Kolly PLLC; J. Michael Treviño, Houston Organizer, American Immigration Council; and Stephen Vladeck, Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law. Linda Lorelle, CEO, Linda Lorelle Media will moderate. Lorelle is co-founder of Civil Dialogues along with Jean Becker, NY Times best-selling author and former Chief of Staff to President George H.W. Bush during his post presidency. Both graduates of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Becker and Lorelle decided to use their skills, networks, and passion for our democracy to work toward bringing us together.
