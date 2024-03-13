Learn about Naturescaping Your Yard for Blooms, Bugs, and Birds with MDC Wild Webcast April 10 at noon

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Spring is the time when many gardeners are digging in the dirt to prepare their landscapes for the coming growing season. Whether you have a big yard or just a bit of a porch or patio, you can attract butterflies and other good bugs along with birds through naturescaping with native blooms. Planting native plants can help the garden grow by attracting native bees, birds, and butterflies as pollinators. And many fruit and vegetable plants produce better from pollination by some of Missouri’s hundreds of species of native bees and butterflies.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in gardening, landscaping, native plants, and native pollinators to join its free, online Wild Webcast on “Naturescaping Your Yard for Blooms, Bugs, and Birds” on Wednesday, April 10, from noon to 1 p.m.

The Wild Webcast will feature MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank who will share her expertise on the basics of planning, designing, and creating backyard wildlife habitat. Shank will offer her expert insights on attracting native birds, bees, butterflies, and other pollinators to help the garden grow. She will discuss the importance of native plants and insects and planting the right plants in the right places from large swaths to container plants.

Register at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r9350abfe19cf8e5c13de93d5820f7b8f in advance. You will then receive an email confirmation before the event that includes information on how to join the Wild Webcast live on April 10.