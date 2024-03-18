Growth of Fintech solutions in 2024: the digital revolution in the financial industry

The fintech solutions are very popular this 2024

Fintech, Data Analytics, AI and more. Rootstack is preparing a vast library of tech solutions for their clients.

Fintech is the technology industry's response to users who increasingly demand speed and ease in their financial processes.” — Alejandro Oses, CEO of Rootstack

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rootstack, a leading technology and software company with over 14 years of experience, is excited to announce its new practition areas for the upcoming year. The company, based in Austin, Texas, has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to leverage the latest technologies and solutions. With a strong track record of over 100 completed projects, Rootstack has a planned 2024 where it will focus on custom development, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, and cloud computing.

Rootstack has always been at the forefront of innovation, constantly adapting to the ever-changing technology landscape. The company's decision to expand its practice areas is a strategic move to meet the growing demand for these services in the market. With the rise of digital transformation and the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making, Rootstack is well-positioned to provide cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

"We are thrilled to announce our new practice areas for 2024, including our focus on Fintech," said Alejandro Oses, CEO of Rootstack. "With our extensive experience and proven track record, we are excited to help businesses harness the power of a well-developed fintech solution, and also custom development, data analytics, AI, and cloud computing to drive their growth and success."

The growth of Fintech globally in 2024

The reason for having Fintech as the new practice area is based on the rapid growth of this type of technological solution globally, according to the results obtained by Statista in one of its most recent studies.

The survey portal revealed that "In January 2024, the Americas (North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean) were the region with the highest number of fintech worldwide. There were approximately 13,100 fintech in the Americas, almost 1,500 more than a year earlier. In comparison, there were 10,969 fintech in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region and 5,886 in the Asia Pacific region."

The technological financial solution, or Fintech, is an area that must be paid attention to and therefore dedicated to a team of experts.

Artificial intelligence and its power

From strikes by the Hollywood actor's union to changes in laws in some countries, artificial intelligence has taken the world by surprise in recent years and has caused a stir in the technological landscape.

Solutions such as chatbots, machine learning, and content generation are now almost a fundamental part of any modern company that wants to offer its work team the necessary tools to increase productivity.

About Rootstack

Rootstack's new practice areas are a testament to the company's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing its clients with the best possible solutions. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a customer-centric approach, Rootstack is poised to continue its success in the technology and software market. Businesses looking to stay competitive and thrive in the digital age can rely on Rootstack's expertise and experience to achieve their goals.