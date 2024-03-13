Damaged Wells, Furnaces, Private Roads and Bridges, and Septic Systems May Be Covered by FEMA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While most homeowners apply for disaster assistance for structurally related damages, such as to the roof or floors, there are other parts of a residence not covered by insurance that can be repaired or replaced under FEMA programs.

Damages to your furnace, septic system, private road and/or bridge, or your private well may also be covered by financial assistance from FEMA.

Residents of Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties whose primary residences were damaged during the Aug. 28-30, 2023, severe storms and flooding may be eligible to apply.

FEMA disaster assistance may provide reimbursement for the cost of a professional, licensed technician’s estimate of the repair or replacement of these items. You may also receive assistance for the actual repair or replacement of these items not typically covered by homeowner’s insurance.

When applying for assistance, be sure to include damages to furnaces, septic systems, private roads, private bridges, or private wells on your form.

There are four ways to apply: