MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/13/2024
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 13, 2024
On 3/7/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to the Applebee’s, located at 45480 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Andrea Marie Leach, 39 of Lexington Park, MD assaulted an employee of the establishment. Leach was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault.
On 3/12/2024, TFC Black conducted a welfare check of a driver at the Wawa, located at 27605 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shelly Christine Sternack, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD, who was asleep in the driver’s seat, suspected Methamphetamine, suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia were observed in plain view. Investigation revealed that Sternack was driving while under the influence and was arrested. She was also found to have active warrants through Charles County and Worcester County. Sternack was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was issued criminal citations for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and traffic citations related to driving under the influence.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 3/8/2024, Joseph Brandon Miller, 38 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
- On 3/8/2024, Ngozi Chukwuka Anderson, 31 of Temple Hills, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
- On 3/9/2024, Matthew Allen Sanders, 20 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler
- On 3/9/2024, Thomas Jay Worch, 19 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh
- On 3/12/2024, Maria Anne Cusanelli, 61 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
- On 3/12/2024, Shelly Christine Sternack, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Black
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 3/13/2024, Lauren Michelle Sollers, 35 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for Second Degree Assault
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov