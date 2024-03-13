Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,566 in the last 365 days.

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/13/2024

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/13/2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 13, 2024

On 3/7/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to the Applebee’s, located at 45480 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Andrea Marie Leach, 39 of Lexington Park, MD assaulted an employee of the establishment. Leach was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault.

 

On 3/12/2024, TFC Black conducted a welfare check of a driver at the Wawa, located at 27605 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shelly Christine Sternack, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD, who was asleep in the driver’s seat, suspected Methamphetamine, suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia were observed in plain view. Investigation revealed that Sternack was driving while under the influence and was arrested. She was also found to have active warrants through Charles County and Worcester County. Sternack was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was issued criminal citations for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and traffic citations related to driving under the influence.

 

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 3/8/2024, Joseph Brandon Miller, 38 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
  • On 3/8/2024, Ngozi Chukwuka Anderson, 31 of Temple Hills, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
  • On 3/9/2024, Matthew Allen Sanders, 20 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler
  • On 3/9/2024, Thomas Jay Worch, 19 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh
  • On 3/12/2024, Maria Anne Cusanelli, 61 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
  • On 3/12/2024, Shelly Christine Sternack, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Black

 

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 3/13/2024, Lauren Michelle Sollers, 35 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for Second Degree Assault

 

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/13/2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more