MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/13/2024

March 13, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 13, 2024

On 3/7/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to the Applebee’s, located at 45480 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Andrea Marie Leach, 39 of Lexington Park, MD assaulted an employee of the establishment. Leach was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault.

On 3/12/2024, TFC Black conducted a welfare check of a driver at the Wawa, located at 27605 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shelly Christine Sternack, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD, who was asleep in the driver’s seat, suspected Methamphetamine, suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia were observed in plain view. Investigation revealed that Sternack was driving while under the influence and was arrested. She was also found to have active warrants through Charles County and Worcester County. Sternack was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was issued criminal citations for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and traffic citations related to driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 3/8/2024, Joseph Brandon Miller, 38 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 3/8/2024, Ngozi Chukwuka Anderson, 31 of Temple Hills, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 3/9/2024, Matthew Allen Sanders, 20 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler

On 3/9/2024, Thomas Jay Worch, 19 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

On 3/12/2024, Maria Anne Cusanelli, 61 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 3/12/2024, Shelly Christine Sternack, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Black

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/13/2024, Lauren Michelle Sollers, 35 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for Second Degree Assault

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov