Sunstone Sets Industry Standard with Budget Friendly Bench Top Laser Welders

Our bench top laser welders, such as the LZR Eco 160, address the need for increased power while remaining budget-friendly.”PAYSON, UTAH, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone, a leading innovator in laser welding technology, is proud of its bench top laser welder collection, catering to both high-end industrial needs and budget-conscious customers. The range features top-of-the-industry options and affordable alternatives, setting a new standard in performance and cost-effectiveness.
Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone, expresses his pride in the collection, stating, "Our bench top laser welders, such as the LZR Eco 160, address the need for increased power while remaining budget-friendly, offering an excellent choice for those seeking superior performance without breaking the bank."
The Orion line of economy laser welders by Sunstone includes:
* The Dado: Ideal for hobbyists and small shops, this compact laser welder offers up to 15 Joules of power. Perfect for those seeking precision in a smaller package.
* Orion LZR ECO 35: Sharing advanced features with the LZR ECO 160, this model offers a power range of up to 35 Joules. Versatile and efficient, it caters to a broad spectrum of welding needs.
* Orion LZR ECO 160: The flagship model of the collection, this laser welder boasts a top-tier choice for industrial applications, providing an impressive 160 Joules of power. It sets a new benchmark for performance in the industry.
The DADO is small, light, and portable. It will fit in any small workshop, directly on the workbench of the goldsmith, a dental lab, any jewelry store, R&D shop, and hobby shops. It delivers up to 2.5 kW of energy and spot sizes between 0.2–1.5 mm.
Sunstone continues to uphold its commitment to innovation and quality, ensuring that its bench top laser welders meet the diverse needs of customers. With options ranging from budget-friendly to high-performance, Sunstone provides an unmatched selection for those seeking precision and efficiency in laser welding technology.
