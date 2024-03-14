Unigen to Showcase Data Center Product Portfolio at DCD Connect 2024
NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation, an established global leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial and enterprise grade OEM products, is excited to announce its participation at DCD Connect 2024. Unigen cordially invites attendees to visit our booth (#59) where we will showcase our latest data center products, including the Mercier Storage Accelerator.
About Mercier: Unigen’s Mercier Inline Storage Accelerator supports two EDSFF SSDs (Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor Solid State Drives) on a single HHHL AIC (Half-Height Half-Length Add-In-Card). Mercier is intended for data centers that look to achieve increased system QoS (Quality-of-Service), fully support their VM (Virtual Machine) infrastructure, and provide the highest level of security, all while adding less than 5 microseconds of latency. Mercier can be customized to meet the specific requirements of the customer. This customization may involve redesigning it to function as an interposer inside an enclosure, incorporating multiple controllers onboard to facilitate connections with additional SSDs, or configuring it as a board with cables for connection to a backplane.
About Unigen Corporation: Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
Contact:
Oliver Baltuch, Product Marketing Director
marketing@unigen.com