Tropical Dreams Multiplied: Island-Hopping Bookings Soar

Gustavia, St. Barths (March 13, 2024) – Multi-destination travel is currently taking off after years of COVID restrictions kept voyagers isolated in one place. Recent industry data shows that 20% of travelers are planning six or more leisure trips in a year, 31% will plan 4 to 5 trips, and 41% will plan 2-3 trips, a drastic increase in luxury travel.

The recent boom in multi-destination bookings shows luxury travelers are eager to make the most of their vacations by seamlessly visiting multiple dreamy islands. For those flying into the Caribbean this winter, Ocean Club St. Barths, a celebrity favorite for luxury dining, provides an ideal stop for island hoppers to enjoy an opulent dining experience. Sample irresistible pairings include complementing St. Barts’ French Riviera vibe with the quiet wilderness of Anguilla and contrasting the Club’s elegant gusto with vivid local culture.

Award-winning chef Jarad McCarroll’s signature dishes encapsulate memories and inspirations from his globetrotting culinary journey. The emotive Tree of Life highlights the island’s natural beauty through an “earthy” broccoli interpretation with pumpkin seeds and shiitake mushroom “birds.” Our Island showcases McCarroll’s flair for elevating humble ingredients via a spectacular onion-focused composition with bacon jam and a 12-hour onion consommé. These latest creations demonstrate McCarroll’s commitment to celebrating Saint Barthélemy’s essence while incorporating sophisticated influences from across the culinary world.

For decades, the exclusive Caribbean island of St. Barths has attracted ultra-high-net-worth travelers seeking both tropical beauty and a friendly community in an idyllic paradise setting. This winter, Ocean Club St. Barths has seen multi-island journeys specifically surge to record highs. As flight routes expand and the ease of island-hopping improves across regions like the Caribbean, Maldives and South Pacific, the Club’s expert bespoke concierges are at members’ disposal to curate customized island experiences.

The appeal of small tropical paradises like St. Barths is undeniable. With a population of under 10,000 residents, it offers a rich sense of community that is exclusive yet nurturing and friendly. As the winter home port for some of the world’s largest yachts and sailing vessels, St. Barths has attracted CEOs, celebrities and artists for decades as the most attractive Caribbean destination and getaway for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Ocean Club, in the same right, has been host to some notable reality Bravo stars, most recently featured in a recent episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Several factors are fueling the boom in island-hopping trips across the Caribbean and beyond. Convenient new flights connecting popular islands in the Caribbean, thanks to carriers like Tradewind Aviation and Cayman Airways, have opened up more multi-destination opportunities. Fresh routes between destinations like Antigua, Anguilla, St. Barths, and Grand Cayman allow travelers to easily visit several stunning locales in one vacation.

In tropical destinations like the Maldives and Greece, surging demand for combined itineraries lets visitors experience the best of a multiple island experience. New hotels, better transportation options like luxury yachts and helicopters, and streamlined customs and immigration make bouncing between islands smoother than ever. Fresh flight routes by carriers like Air Tahiti Nui between Tahiti and the Cook Islands take the difficulty out of visiting multiple South Pacific paradises like French Polynesia, Fiji and beyond in one trip. The convenience makes these exotic tropical destinations more appealing than ever for multi-destination holidays.

2023 World Culinary Award winner, Ocean Club St. Barths boasts dedicated concierges for members who are well-versed in crafting customized experiences in St. Barths. Guests enjoy endless options for pairing world-class natural beauty, enriching cultural experiences, gourmet dining and chic beachfront accommodations.

Ocean Club St. Barths is open for lunch Monday – Friday, 12-2:30 pm and for dinner everyday, 5 pm – late. Reservations can be made at www.oceanclubstbarths.com or by emailing dining@ocsbh.com.

About Ocean Club St. Barths

Founded in 2022, by 2020 Chef of the Year for St. Barthelemy, Jarad McCarroll, Ocean Club St. Barths is a premier luxury dining destination centered in the heart of St. Barths. Recent winner of the 2023 World Culinary Awards and voted Caribbean’s Best New Restaurant, Ocean Club St. Barths boasts some of the island’s most scenic views in the heart of Gustavia. Ocean Club will be launching a new casual dining concept in Montauk, NY in the Spring of 2024.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/tropical-dreams-multiplied-island-hopping-bookings-soar/

About Ocean Club St Barths

The Ocean Club St Barths provides an exclusive, experience-focused service within a chic and calming interior. It is an extension of its clients’ homes on land and at sea.

