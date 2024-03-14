Impel Integrates with Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem

About

Impel offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced digital engagement platform. The company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint across the entire customer journey. Impel’s communication, merchandising and imaging applications work seamlessly with all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered more than 3 billion shopper interactions across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.io.

https://impel.io/