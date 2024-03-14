Impel Integrates with Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem
API integration makes data sharing more efficient for technology partners serving dealers and OEMs
We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tekion to make it incredibly easy for dealers to manage the entire customer lifecycle more effectively and efficiently.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impel, the global leader in AI-powered customer lifecycle management for the automotive industry, today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail SaaS platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), to enhance collaboration and drive seamless connectivity for the automotive industry.
— Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, Impel
Through this partnership, dealers and OEMs can access Impel’s AI and Tekion ARC, seamlessly, in real-time via Tekion’s API access platform, Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), to make data sharing and business critical workflows faster and easier than ever. With the need for always-on, omnichannel customer engagement, automotive dealers need solutions that can effectively engage, nurture, and convert the influx of digital leads they receive on a regular basis. Impel’s industry-leading generative conversational AI automatically engages every incoming lead with human-like conversational dialogue via SMS text, web chat, and email. By integrating seamlessly with Tekion’s cloud-native CRM platform, Impel’s AI platform augments dealership sales staff performance by immediately engaging consumers with nuanced conversations, scheduling appointments, and handing off pre-qualified, ready-to-buy shoppers.
"Tekion and Impel share a commitment to transforming the automotive customer journey. Through our own AI solutions as well as our partners’ AI driven products, we’ve seen first-hand the impact that advanced AI technology has on dealer performance and customer relationships," said Amit Maheshwari, EVP of Business Development at Tekion. "We’re happy to partner with Impel to enable our mutual Dealer Partners to communicate with their customers efficiently and effectively.”
“Adopting AI-powered automation at scale is the single most effective way to drive operational efficiency across the dealer ecosystem. And being able to drive greater operational efficiency while delivering exceptional customer experiences is critical to sustained business growth in automotive retail,” said Devin Daly, CEO and Co-Founder of Impel. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tekion to make it incredibly easy for dealers to manage the entire customer lifecycle more effectively and efficiently. By pairing Impel’s industry’s leading conversational AI technology with Tekion’s cloud native retailing platform, dealership staff can focus on doing what they do best – building meaningful personal relationships and closing deals. It’s a big win for dealers and consumers, and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with Tekion to reimagine the future of automotive retailing.”
ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. ARC modernizes the end-to-end automotive retail journey, improves consumer experiences, and brings the highest efficiencies to retailers by connecting consumers, dealers, and OEMs better than ever before through their cutting-edge platform. Impel enables vehicle retailers and OEMs to maximize customer lifetime value by enhancing and personalizing the entire customer journey with the industry’s most comprehensive unified AI platform. The Tekion/Impel integration is built directly into the retail ARC CRM workflow, enabling staff efficiency, streamlined sales process and improved consumer experience. To learn more, visit https://tekion.com/.
About Impel
Impel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced AI-powered customer lifecycle management platform. The company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and generative conversational AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint. Impel’s fully integrated platform works seamlessly with all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered 18 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $4 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.ai.
Media Contact, Impel: Alexis Cardona, alexis@impel.ai
About Tekion
Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers, and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 2,500 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.
Media Contact, Tekion: Marylou Hastert press@tekion.com
