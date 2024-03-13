Satellite Propane Tank Monitoring Leader One-Tank Expands Sales Team to Drive Growth
One-Tank Strengthens Market Presence with the Addition of Jim Fitzgerald to the Sales Force
One-Tank is a top-notch company in the industry that is always investing in its products that are made in the U.S. to make them the best in the marketplace.”ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One-Tank is excited to announce the addition of Jim Fitzgerald to its team. Fitzgerald will serve as a sales executive as the satellite propane tank monitoring company seeks to continue offering the best products and solutions to its customers. Fitzgerald will work to push the boundaries of propane tank monitoring technology.
— Jim Fitzgerald, Regional Sales Executive
Joining One-Tank with a deep and diverse background of experience, his previous experience includes 18 years of experience recruiting for the chemical and manufacturing industries. Prior to joining One-Tank, Fitzgerald worked at Green Stream Chemicals, a company known for environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. He was also a leader at Closed Loop Recycling. While in his role there, he took on the company’s mission of repurposing absorbents for manufacturing companies across the Midwest.
“I look forward to assisting in the expansion of technology at One-Tank,” said Fitzgerald. “I’m also excited to work with the propane industry marketers served by One-Tank and support them in taking care of their customers. One-Tank is a top-notch company in the industry that is always investing in its products that are made in the U.S. to make them the best in the marketplace.”
One-Tank CEO, Brian Humphrey, echoed the excitement of adding Fitzgerald to the One-Tank team. “In addition to his wealth of experience, Jim's knack for communication, his relentless pursuit to network and build long lasting partnerships, along with his strong sense of values, have been his trademarks,” said Humphrey. “We are thrilled to have him on board and confident that he will be an asset to our team and customers.”
As One-Tank leads in propane tank monitoring, customers are invited to discover the impact of the latest innovations and dedication of the team, including new member Jim Fitzgerald. Aimed at enhancing service capabilities and pioneering in propane technology, One-Tank offers guidance towards efficiency and opportunity for all clients. As Regional Sales Executive, Fitzgerald's territory encompasses the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S, including Missouri and Louisiana.
Exploring the advantages of One-Tank's advanced solutions is simple. Interested parties can visit the website or make direct contact for more information. Contacting One-Tank can transform propane monitoring services with innovative solutions designed for today’s market.
About One-Tank
One-Tank is based in St. Charles, Missouri, and offers propane suppliers a way to monitor the tanks of their customers remotely. For the past 20 years, One-Tank has been a leader in pioneering new technology to keep propane suppliers competitive in today’s ever-changing market. One-Tank's Monitoring System is a leading technology in the propane industry that has proven to be cost-effective and efficient, helping suppliers improve their margins while offering even better service.
