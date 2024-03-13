CIDRZ Conducts Onsite Capacity Building Program for Medical Equipment Technicians in Southern Province

CIDRZ, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, successfully conducted onsite capacity strengthening sessions for medical equipment technicians in Southern Province to enhance their skills in the maintenance of Solar Power systems installed in Health Facilities across the province.

Southern Province acting Provincial Equipment Officer Anderson Phiri was grateful for the onsite orientation program, stating that the capacity built in the facility technicians would facilitate ongoing corrective and preventive maintenance of the solar systems.

Mr Phiri added that the onsite orientation by CIDRZ will go a long way in strengthening laboratory services in the province and ensure continuity of service during grid power outages.

“Our local technicians faced challenges maintaining the solar systems due to inadequate knowledge. So, this orientation gives them confidence to troubleshoot and respond to challenges that may arise,” he said.

After the training, Fredrick Mulongoti, one of the medical equipment technicians who participated in the capacity-building program, expressed confidence in dealing with any challenge that may arise with the solar system.

“We have learnt how to maintain our solar panels and other accessories such as batteries and inverters. We will now confidently support the laboratory when called upon,” he said.

Meanwhile, CIDRZ TRAILS Electrical Engineer John Sakala said the hands-on orientation, which focused on the operations and maintenance of the solar system, was critical in transferring skills to maintenance technicians at the facility level, who are the first responders whenever there is a challenge with the system.

“It is important to orient the technicians so that they can address some issues that may arise from the system and ensure continuity of service. They will also be able to identify and alert us whenever there is a serious problem with the system,” he said.