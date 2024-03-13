Illinois bobcat season concludes with 370 harvested

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 13 - The 2023-2024 Illinois bobcat season concluded Feb. 15 with 370 bobcats harvested by hunters and trappers.





A total of 214 (55%) of bobcats were taken by hunting, while trapping accounted for 156 (40%) of the harvest. Nineteen (5%) were salvaged by permit holders from circumstances such as roadkill.





Hunters and trappers in Jo Daviess County reported 19 bobcats - the most for any county this year. There were 7,000 bobcat lottery applicants in 2023 and 1,000 permits issued for the season.





The bobcat harvest from the 2022-2023 season was 367, with 16 salvaged.





The Illinois Department of Natural Resources continues to monitor the status of bobcats and will evaluate the program as new data becomes available from ongoing research. Go online for more information about bobcat hunting and trapping in Illinois.





Bobcat season summary 2016-2023 Year Hunting Trapping Total Harvest Salvage Permits Filled 2016 81 49 130 11 141 2017 159 159 318 40 358 2018 177 129 306 37 343 2019 151 155 306 29 335 2020 196 143 339 22 361 2021 174 116 290 23 313 2022 198 169 367 16 383 2023 214 156 370 19 389



