Illinois bobcat season concludes with 370 harvested
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 13 - The 2023-2024 Illinois bobcat season concluded Feb. 15 with 370 bobcats harvested by hunters and trappers.
A total of 214 (55%) of bobcats were taken by hunting, while trapping accounted for 156 (40%) of the harvest. Nineteen (5%) were salvaged by permit holders from circumstances such as roadkill.
Hunters and trappers in Jo Daviess County reported 19 bobcats - the most for any county this year. There were 7,000 bobcat lottery applicants in 2023 and 1,000 permits issued for the season.
The bobcat harvest from the 2022-2023 season was 367, with 16 salvaged.
|
Bobcat season summary 2016-2023
|
Year
|
Hunting
|
Trapping
|
Total Harvest
|
Salvage
|
Permits Filled
|
2016
|
81
|
49
|
130
|
11
|
141
|
2017
|
159
|
159
|
318
|
40
|
358
|
2018
|
177
|
129
|
306
|
37
|
343
|
2019
|
151
|
155
|
306
|
29
|
335
|
2020
|
196
|
143
|
339
|
22
|
361
|
2021
|
174
|
116
|
290
|
23
|
313
|
2022
|
198
|
169
|
367
|
16
|
383
|
2023
|
214
|
156
|
370
|
19
|
389