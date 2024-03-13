Submit Release
Illinois bobcat season concludes with 370 harvested

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 13 - The 2023-2024 Illinois bobcat season concluded Feb. 15 with 370 bobcats harvested by hunters and trappers.


A total of 214 (55%) of bobcats were taken by hunting, while trapping accounted for 156 (40%) of the harvest. Nineteen (5%) were salvaged by permit holders from circumstances such as roadkill.


Hunters and trappers in Jo Daviess County reported 19 bobcats - the most for any county this year. There were 7,000 bobcat lottery applicants in 2023 and 1,000 permits issued for the season.


The bobcat harvest from the 2022-2023 season was 367, with 16 salvaged.


The Illinois Department of Natural Resources continues to monitor the status of bobcats and will evaluate the program as new data becomes available from ongoing research. Go online for more information about bobcat hunting and trapping in Illinois.


Bobcat season summary 2016-2023

Year

Hunting

Trapping

Total Harvest

Salvage

Permits Filled

2016

81

49

130

11

141

2017

159

159

318

40

358

2018

177

129

306

37

343

2019

151

155

306

29

335

2020

196

143

339

22

361

2021

174

116

290

23

313

2022

198

169

367

16

383

2023

214

156

370

19

389


