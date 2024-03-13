There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,650 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Alecensa, Alectinib, decision type: P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s), therapeutic area: Oncology, PIP number: P/0006/2022
P/0006/2022: EMA decision of 31 January 2022 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a deferral for alectinib (Alecensa), (EMEA-002431-PIP02-21)
AdoptedFirst published: Last updated: Reference Number: EMA/11685/2022
