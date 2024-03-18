Vibha Atlanta Recognized by Georgia House of Representatives for 25 Years of Impactful Service

Vibha Atlanta Receives Award for 25 years of impactful service from Dr. Michelle Au, member of Georgia House of Representatives District 50 and Mr. Jason Esteves, a member of Georgia State Senate District 6. Vibha Atlanta Executive Directors

Vibha, a nonprofit, providing quality education to disadvantaged children, is recognized by Georgia House of Representatives for its 25 years of impactful work

The work Vibha does to bring opportunity to youth, who may not yet have dared to dream, will bring us all a future brighter than any of us dared to imagine.” — Dr. Michelle Au, Representative for Georgia House District 50

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vibha , a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality public education to disadvantaged children from underserved communities in India and United States, was recognized with a prestigious honor by the Georgia House of Representatives in acknowledgment of its impactful service spanning 25 years. The recognition was conferred through a House Resolution during the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Lunar New Year celebration at the Georgia Capitol.Since its establishment in 1991, Vibha has been a stalwart advocate for quality public education. Driven entirely by volunteers, the organization has made remarkable progress in enhancing educational standards and fostering learning environments within government schools across India. The resolution was presented at the Georgia Capitol by Dr. Michelle Au, Representative for Georgia House District 50, and Mr. Jason Esteves, Member of the Georgia State Senate District 6.Dr. Michelle Au praised Vibha's profound influence, remarking, "In the course of its work, Vibha has been able to make a significant impact on the lives of more than 3 million children and teachers, improving math, literacy, and technology access. Because they know the most important investments we can make as a society is in educating our children. We may stand here today, but those children are the leaders for tomorrow, and the work Vibha does to bring opportunity to youth who may not yet have dared to dream will bring us all a future brighter than any of us dared to imagine.""It has been an immense privilege to collaborate with Vibha and contribute to its endeavors in both India and Atlanta's vibrant community," said Raj Vuchatu, Chief Information Officer of Georgia Tech Research Institute and Executive Director of Vibha Atlanta. "The tireless dedication of the organization towards educating underserved children and impacting millions of students is unparalleled. This recognition at the Georgia Capitol is not only a personal honor but also a powerful affirmation of Vibha's profound impact within our community."In 2023, Vibha Atlanta commemorated the 25th anniversary of its flagship events, the Vibha Cricket Tournament and Dream Mile . The Dream Mile, comprising a 5k, 10k, and half marathon, has emerged as one of Georgia's top 10 races, attracting over 3500 participants last year. Vibha Atlanta proudly collaborates with local entities such as Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, InspireEdu, and the International Community School, contributing to various meaningful causes.A staunch supporter of Vibha Atlanta, Dr. Michelle Au played a pivotal role in the organization's journey. Her steadfast participation in the Dream Mile and esteemed presence at the 25th-year celebrations of both the Dream Mile and the cricket tournament in 2023 have been invaluable.Vibha Atlanta extends heartfelt appreciation to patrons, sponsors, volunteers, and collaborating communities, recognizing their enduring support and encouragement. The organization eagerly anticipates continuing its service to the community, expressing profound gratitude for the esteemed honor conferred upon them by the Georgia House of Representatives.VIBHA is volunteer-driven nonprofit bringing together & partnering with all stakeholders for A Brighter Future for Children. Join us to make a positive difference in the lives of underprivileged children. Learn more at www.vibha.org

Vibha has been helping children from economically challenged backgrounds to achieve their dreams by providing access to high-quality education.