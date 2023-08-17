Vibha Renews MoU to Empower Education in Jharkhand's Pakur District, Reaching 48,000 students from 133 rural schools
Vibha will implement the English Literacy Program for 3rd to 8th-grade students, covering 180 teachers and 48,000 students from 133 rural government schools.
By working hand in hand with State Governments, Education Departments, and grassroots organizations, we continue to contribute to transforming educational landscapes in underserved communities”SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards enhancing education in underprivileged regions, Vibha, a renowned nonprofit organization committed to improving the quality of public education in India, has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jharkhand Government's Council of Elementary Education - Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan department and the implementing grassroots nonprofit partner Foundation for Awareness and Counseling and Education (FACE). This renewed MoU paves the way for continuing Vibha's impactful English Literacy Program in the Pakur district of Jharkhand for the upcoming school year 2023-2024.
— Ebenezer Vidyasagar, Board member, Vibha
The English Literacy Program has garnered praise for its efficacy and positive influence on students during the preceding school year of 2022-2023. Impressed by its results, Jharkhand's education department invited Vibha to continue their valuable work in enabling, facilitating, and funding the program. This year, the English Literacy Program will be implemented across 133 Government Schools in the Pakur district for 3rd to 8th-grade students, covering 180 teachers and approximately 48,000 students.
"Under the renewed MoU, we will provide comprehensive support, encompassing initial teacher training, student workbooks, teaching materials, and ongoing digital teacher training. This holistic approach aims to fortify educators and students, fostering an environment conducive to effective learning," said Kshitij Neeroorkar, National Director of Projects, after signing the MoU on behalf of Vibha.
The English Literacy Program's innovative methodology, formulated by Leap ForWord (LFW), Vibha's esteemed knowledge partner, serves as the backbone of this endeavor. To ensure meticulous oversight and impact evaluation, Jharkhand's education department has appointed block-nodal officers for each block in the Pakur district. These officers will closely monitor the program's outcomes and progress.
To maintain transparency and accountability, a rigorous monitoring and evaluation system has been devised, which includes conducting a baseline assessment, generating monthly reports, and providing comprehensive quarterly reports. These assessments and information will be shared with the Government Education Department and Vibha, facilitating a comprehensive review of the program's effectiveness.
"The English Literacy Project is a very important program for Pakur, Jharkhand. This program effectively trains children to recognize letter sounds and words. We are extremely happy that through this program, we can improve the children's English skills and provide them a foundation for their further studies." said Ritu Pandey, Founder of FACE.
"This collaboration stands as a testament to the power of partnership in driving positive change in education. By working hand in hand with State Governments, Education Departments, and impactful grassroots organizations, we continue to contribute to transforming educational landscapes in underserved communities", said Ebenezer Vidyasagar, Board member of Vibha.
In the US, Vibha is a 100% volunteer organization. In India, Vibha is a blend of volunteers and a small team of experienced social sector professionals. This team of volunteers and professionals jointly take care of all aspects of running the organization – fundraising, project selection, project monitoring, capacity building, project visits, impact assessment, marketing of the social cause, workshops, seminars, collaboration, and networking. Since its inception in 1991, through the efforts of over 1000 volunteers and a small operational staff in India, Vibha has positively impacted over 3 million children.
Vibha works through grassroots-level nonprofit partners in 12 States in India. Vibha believes in upscaling the interventions rather than just modeling at smaller levels. Vibha's in-depth work with several grassroots-level organizations in India and their keenness to collaborate with the government make them uniquely positioned to scale proven solutions from one part of the country to another.
Vibha's mission is to improve the learning levels in Government schools by scaling proven solutions, especially in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN). Children who can read, write and do basic math have a much higher chance of succeeding in life. Vibha creates a brighter future for children.
To learn more about Vibha, please visit www.vibha.org.
Vivek Sharma
Vibha Inc.
9523888281 ext.
info@vibha.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Vibha Empowering Dreams: 32 Years of Impactful Education