InjureFree Launches Athletic Trainer Placement Service in Partnership with the Mississippi Soccer Association
Expanded risk management services positions InjureFree as market leader
The ability to leverage a trusted partner like InjureFree to manage both the sourcing and management of our Athletic Trainers is a huge benefit to us”SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, announces a partnership with the Mississippi Soccer Association, the governing body for youth soccer in the State of Mississippi. Through the partnership, InjureFree has launched a new Athletic Trainer Placement Service focused on taking the administrative burden off the client.
— Chris Bentley, Executive Director, MSA
The Athletic Trainer Placement Service is a comprehensive service where InjureFree will partner directly with Mississippi Soccer to provide ample Athletic Trainer coverage at their championship events. InjuryFree will also take on all administrative activities including contracting, certification verification, training, and payment on behalf of Mississippi Soccer.
“A safe member experience is essential for us. The ability to leverage a trusted partner like InjureFree to manage both the sourcing and management of our Athletic Trainers is a huge benefit to us” says Chris Bentley, Executive Director of the Mississippi Soccer Association. “The team at InjureFree worked alongside us to build out our Athletic Trainer staffing plan and has ran with the ball to ensure we are ready for our events.”
“Partnering with MSA on Athletic Trainer Placement and expanding the work we do with their team adds tremendous value to our partnership. As a long-time insurance customer, we are excited to provide more value to the team at Mississippi Soccer from our risk management services” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree. “This is another example of our team developing a solution to a market problem, as the demand for ATs grows, as we launch the Athletic Trainer Placement Service. We know the importance of Athletic Trainers and the value they provide to athletes so being able to source and administer this service meets our core value of athlete safety at InjureFree”
Mississippi Soccer is also using InjureFree for Investigations Management, Business Insurance Services and Background Check Management.
To learn more about InjureFree services, email sales@injurefree.com.
About InjureFree
InjureFree is a leader in the amateur sports safety and compliance management space with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding & Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on the administrative functions.
InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS).
For more information, visit the InjureFree website and follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Mississippi Soccer Association
Mississippi Soccer (MSA) is a non-profit organization, member of the United States Youth Soccer Association (USYS) & the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA), and the official representative of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) for the State of Mississippi.
As an association of clubs/organizations striving to GROW the game, we recognize the importance in collaborating off the field in order to optimize each player’s ability to SAFELY play, learn, and enjoy the game! Interested in learning more? Check out our #GROW2026 Strategic Plan!
