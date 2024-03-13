Labor Force Participation Rate Gain; District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Rose to 5.0 Percent in January

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in January 2024; up 0.1 percentage point from the benchmarked December 2023 rate of 4.9 percent.

The District’s preliminary January job estimates show a decrease of 9,900 jobs, for a total of 759,200 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 9,600 jobs. The public sector decreased by 300 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“The Bowser Administration is committed to connecting District residents to careers in growth industries and to jobs that allow them to support themselves and their families,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes “Our investment in quality training, and workforce development remains our priority.”

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,100 from 382,100 in December 2023 to 383,200 in January 2024. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,500 from 402,000 in December 2023 to 403,500 in January 2024. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage points from 72.0 percent in December 2023 to 72.1 percent in January 2024.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same as a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors decreased 300 jobs, after decreasing by 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 700 or 4.64 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 700, after decreasing by 100 in the prior month. With employment at 30,300 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or .33 percent from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 1.500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,300 jobs, jobs decreased.by 700 or 3.5 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 700 jobs after decreasing by 2,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 25,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 2.29 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 2,600 jobs, after decreasing by 1,300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 172,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,400 or 1.38 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 5,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 123,200 jobs, jobs increased by 1,800 or 1.48 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 4,300 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 72,500 jobs, jobs increased by 2,300 or 3.28 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 700 jobs, after a decrease of 3,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 66,900 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or .75 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,100 over the month to 383,200. The civilian labor force increased by 1,500 to 403,500.

One year ago, total employment was 371,800 and the civilian labor force was 391,000.

The number of unemployed was 19,200, and the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

NOTES: The January 2024 final and February 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday March 22, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2023 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.