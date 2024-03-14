SGS and Yazara Lead the Way with First PCI MPoC Approval for Isolated Software Development Kit
Supporting the software-based mobile payment industry with secure payment solutionsEAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS has taken a major leap forward in supporting the software-based mobile payment industry in the deployment of secure payment solutions after validating Yazara’s isolated Software Development Kit (SDK) for PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) standard (MPoC).
The leading software development company’s MPoC isolated SDK, the building block of payment apps, subsequently became the first to be listed on the PCI MPoC portal.
SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, worked in close partnership with Yazara to perform its security evaluation. Meticulous testing was undertaken at SGS Brightsight’s cybersecurity laboratory in the Netherlands against the rigorous requirements of the PCI MPoC standard, with the capability to detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches.
Validation of the isolated SDK highlights SGS’s commitment to supporting the software-based mobile payment industry in delivering secure payment acceptance solutions across global markets.
Kiran Nair, Senior Security Evaluator at SGS, said: “This is a significant milestone for SGS and demonstrates our dedication to leading innovation in the field of payment acceptance. Being the first to carry out an isolated SDK assessment highlights our commitment to remaining at the cutting edge for quality assurance and strengthens our reputation in the field of cybersecurity.”
The MPoC standard was introduced by the PCI Security Standards Council in 2022 to address the increasing popularity of mobile payments and the need for secure acceptance of cardholder PINs or contactless payments on non-traditional payment terminals.
Having gained a leadership position in software point of sale, Yazara remains at the forefront of the industry for reliability, performance, and compliance. The approved SDK enables merchants to sidestep physical payment terminals to securely accept payments via contactless cards, mobile wallets and wearables on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Ahmet Öztürk, CTO at Yazara said: “We extend our gratitude to the SGS Brightsight team who supported and guided us throughout this process. SGS Brightsight has been a critical part of our certification journey with their superior technical knowledge, impeccable service quality and dedicated efforts. Thanks to their expertise and collaboration, our product has been certified with a quality and reliability that surpasses industry standards.”
About SGS Brightsight
SGS Brightsight is the largest independent security evaluation lab in the world, with ten recognised labs worldwide: Delft, Barcelona, Madrid, Meyreuil, Graz, Beijing, Taipei, Singapore and Clackamas. It offers security evaluation services of global payment solutions to help mitigate risk and increase transaction trust; supporting companies in getting their products ready and in compliance with the latest security regulations and requirements.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
