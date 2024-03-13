Đà Nẵng tapped to transform into international financial centre

VIETNAM, March 13 - ĐÀ NẴNG — Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyễn Hồng Sơn on Wednesday asked Đà Nẵng to work harder to implement the project on developing the central city into an international financial centre at the regional scale.

The official made the request while addressing a conference jointly held by the Economic Commission and the municipal Party Committee to review the five-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No 43-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2019 on building and developing Đà Nẵng by 2030, with a vision towards 2045.

Sơn said Đà Nẵng should further study and popularise relevant resolutions to be better aware of its role and position, as well as development targets and tasks, while reviewing special mechanisms and policies adopted by the National Assembly and the Government to make suitable adjustments, especially those regarding the pilot of an urban administration model.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Quảng reported that Đà Nẵng has issued 12 programmes and plans to materialise the Politburo’s resolution, and completed 113 set tasks (21.5 per cent) so far.

According to Quảng, the locality is focused on personnel training to serve semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI), among other fields.

Highlighting significant achievements that Đà Nẵng has gained in IT application, digital transformation, smart city building and in ensuring national defence-security and improving people’s living standards, he said they serve as an important foundation for the city to develop rapidly and sustainably in the time ahead.

He also admitted shortcomings like modest, unstable economic growth and limited development resources.

The participants touched upon solutions to enhance regional connectivity, boost the marine economic sector, develop high-quality personnel and attract investments in Đà Nẵng. — VNS