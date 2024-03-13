SEEN Entertainment to host Industry Mixer Night at Church & Union Nashville
Immerse yourself in a night of celebration hosted by SEEN Entertainment at Church & Union Nashville on Thursday, March 14th, 9pm CST.NASHVILLE, TENNESEE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEN Entertainment is Nashville's premier all-encompassing entertainment industry leader offering production, management, and marketing services. They are redefining Music City's film, TV, commercial, and modeling landscape on a global platform.
SEEN Entertainment’s co-founders are Richie Walls, a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer, Brando Eaton, a SAG Award-nominated Actor, and Landon Ash, a business/brand mogul. Actor Drew Schultz has joined the company as SEEN Entertainment’s Vice President of Management. Combined they have over 40 years of experience in the entertainment industry and have developed strong relationships globally, allowing them to produce top-quality content and manage the best talent in the world. The founders’ countless and well-established relationships allow SEEN to find creative ways to help clients achieve success on and off camera while being a business leader in the growing entertainment hub that is Nashville. SEEN Entertainment will focus on bringing major productions to Tennessee, making it easier for people in the entertainment industry to chase their dreams without having to move to either coast.
Join the mixer as SEEN will highlight their latest film, TV, commercial, and talent ventures. You won't want to miss this opportunity to connect, engage, network, and be SEEN!
DATE/TIME:
Thursday, March 14th · 9 pm CST
VENUE:
Church & Union
201 4th Avenue North #101
Nashville, TN 37219
https://www.churchandunion.com/location/nashville/
RSVP:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seens-entertainment-industry-night-tickets-851791831297
https://seenentertainment.com
