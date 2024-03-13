Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,681 in the last 365 days.

SEEN Entertainment to host Industry Mixer Night at Church & Union Nashville

SEEN Entertainment Mixer Night at Church & Union Nashville - Thursday, March 14th, 9pm CST

Immerse yourself in a night of celebration hosted by SEEN Entertainment at Church & Union Nashville on Thursday, March 14th, 9pm CST.

NASHVILLE, TENNESEE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEN Entertainment is Nashville's premier all-encompassing entertainment industry leader offering production, management, and marketing services. They are redefining Music City's film, TV, commercial, and modeling landscape on a global platform.

SEEN Entertainment’s co-founders are Richie Walls, a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer, Brando Eaton, a SAG Award-nominated Actor, and Landon Ash, a business/brand mogul. Actor Drew Schultz has joined the company as SEEN Entertainment’s Vice President of Management. Combined they have over 40 years of experience in the entertainment industry and have developed strong relationships globally, allowing them to produce top-quality content and manage the best talent in the world. The founders’ countless and well-established relationships allow SEEN to find creative ways to help clients achieve success on and off camera while being a business leader in the growing entertainment hub that is Nashville. SEEN Entertainment will focus on bringing major productions to Tennessee, making it easier for people in the entertainment industry to chase their dreams without having to move to either coast.

Join the mixer as SEEN will highlight their latest film, TV, commercial, and talent ventures. You won't want to miss this opportunity to connect, engage, network, and be SEEN!

DATE/TIME:
Thursday, March 14th · 9 pm CST

VENUE:
Church & Union
201 4th Avenue North #101
Nashville, TN 37219
https://www.churchandunion.com/location/nashville/

RSVP:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seens-entertainment-industry-night-tickets-851791831297

--
https://seenentertainment.com

--
PRESS CONTACT:
Drew@seenent.com
--

Drew Schultz
SEEN Entertainment
Drew@seenent.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

SEEN Entertainment to host Industry Mixer Night at Church & Union Nashville

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more