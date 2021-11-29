Serena Laurel’s 'GOLD' Director Allisyn Snyder Glitters Garnering Best Fashion Film at Premiere Ahead of Release
Serena Laurel’s 'GOLD' directed by Allisyn Snyder glitters garnering Best Fashion Film at its premiere ahead of the video’s official release on December 4thNASHVILLE, TENNESEE, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the official red carpet video release for Serena Laurel's “GOLD,” Saturday, December 4, 2021. “GOLD” recently won Best Fashion Film at Film Fest LA Live hosted by Kash Hovey & Friends. It is an indie short fashion film that takes the viewer on a whimsical fantasy ride while serving as the official music video for Serena Laurel's single of the same name. Multi-talent Serena Laurel is a musician, award-winning actress, and fashion blogger, her songwriting style provides a fresh blend of retro-acoustic pop. She describes her music as "a Sunday afternoon cruise with the top down."
The “GOLD” red carpet video release party on December 4th will be keeping with the fashion theme of the film, the artist is collaborating with Franklin Road Apparel, an upscale boutique located in Historic Downtown Franklin, Tennessee. This event will also partner with Strings for Hope, a fashion accessories company that recycles musical strings into fine jewelry and provides jobs for survivors of addiction, domestic violence, and human trafficking giving them second chances.
"This mini art film that we created is an alluring whimsical mirage that saunters to the lyrics and melody of my single 'GOLD.' The lyrics are about knowing your self-worth and making sure those around you treat you like gold…with the respect and kindness we all deserve." - Serena Laurel
Director Allisyn Snyder, Director of Photography Dylan Snyder and Assistant Director of Photography Joey Luthman (Watch the Footage Productions) filmed this beauty in one short day during the peak of the pandemic. On directing the video:
"When Serena and I started discussing the look of the video, I spent the day listening to ‘GOLD’ on repeat. At first, it’s easy to hear the hook ‘you make me feel like gold,’ and get that dreamy feel of a new relationship where everything seems perfect. Upon further listen, lyrics stood out such as 'a petty me, a jealous you…' and I realized, just like a real relationship, there was more to the song under the surface. We wanted the video to be ethereal and beautiful, a simple companion to this lovely track." - Allisyn Snyder
Celebrity stylist Julia Perry was on set to assist with fashion direction. Fashions for the project were kindly provided by Maison Privee, For The Stars Fashion, and Runway Dubai. The shimmering satin, exaggerated jewel cameo motifs on the centerpiece dress designed by Charles and Ron takes your breath away as our muse glides through the halls in a dream. “GOLD” made its big-screen debut in Los Angeles, California at the L.A. Live Regal Cinema on Saturday, November 6, 2021, during the Film Fest LA Live annual festival hosted by Kash Hovey & Friends.
Live music performances on December 4th at the video release party will feature Belmont University Curb College of Entertainment students Serena Laurel, the band Whitecaap (Maxwell Sadler, Sam Jenkins, Wyatt Swaim, Michael Daugherty), Liz Kate, Gloria Anderson, Scott Borel, Sara Bares, Lydia von Hof, Eleni Iglesias, and Evan Carr. Celebrity red carpet arrivals confirmed include Serena Laurel (Summertime Dropouts), Allisyn Snyder (AP BIO), Dylan Snyder (Disney’s Kickn’ It), Joey Luthman (Long Road Home), Liz Kate (Dear Evan Hansen), and more.
