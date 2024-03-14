Team Ignite Explores  Innovation and Operations to Fuel Healthcare Systems 

Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA, and Vice President of Operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

He recently teamed up with Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA, and Vice President of Operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, to explore innovation, and operations to fuel healthcare systems. She is recognized for her intellectual prowess, problem-solving, operations, and leadership within the healthcare industry.

Miliner has a proven track record in enhancing operations and accelerating innovation by leading diverse teams to accomplish organizational goals. Additionally, she is widely acknowledged by national organizations for her outstanding service and contributions to healthcare and career coaching.

Ambiance Media Group Lead Copywriter Gabrielle Kuholski Shaw sat down for a conversation with both thought leaders.

Question for Mitchell: Welcome Ron and Mona. As we discuss how innovation and operations fuel healthcare systems, what would you like us to know?

Answer: Thanks again for having us. We are excited to cover this topic. Additionally, we are proud to be allowed to serve our most treasured clients, people.

Question for Mitchell: Why is Team Ignite interested in focusing on these two aspects as they relate to healthcare?

Answer: BEM Enterprises LLC, doing business as Team Ignite, is a global management consulting company and trusted advisor to the world's leading businesses, governments, and institutions. In addition, it serves leading providers in energy and utility consulting, data, analytics, and organizational strategy.

We acknowledge that innovation and operations are essential to leading a successful and impactful healthcare system. These systems are the architects behind communities, opportunities, and dreams. They are designed to enhance the population's health in the most effective manner considering society’s available resources and competing needs.

When a healthcare system underperforms, it becomes a barrier to the community seeking to thrive. It additionally generates higher costs, lower quality, diminishing outcomes, and dissatisfactory patient experience.

Question for Mitchell: What compelled your company to collaborate with Mona?

Answer: As an advocate of exceptional healthcare systems and leadership, I was compelled to team up with Mona. Additionally, I am the product of a poor healthcare system and witnessed the mental, physical, emotional, and psychological impact an underperforming healthcare system can have on a community.

Mona and I are both passionate about inventive solutions. She is an advocate of innovative ideas and continuous improvement that can enhance operational processes in the future.

Question for Miliner: What are the biggest challenges currently facing healthcare systems in terms of operations and efficiency?

Answer: Due to declining operating margins, volume shifts, staffing shortages, and other growing expenses, it is difficult to invest in capital infrastructure and technology. These challenges put organizations in a position where they are focused less on strategy and more on day-to-day operations.

This keeps leaders in a 24/7 firefighting mode with no time to conduct an environmental scan for future planning. However, many healthcare leaders have successfully navigated these tides and effectively optimized resources in turbulence.

Question for Miliner: How can innovation, particularly in technology, be leveraged to overcome these challenges and improve operational performance?

Answer: Innovation and technology have already begun to fuel operational improvements and efficiencies. For example, telemedicine, artificial intelligence, wearable technology, and robots now offer patients more options for care. Many of these virtual platforms are delivered at lower costs allowing critically ill patients to be seen in person.

Healthcare systems that successfully manage the ever-changing patient demographic are using technology to ensure care is delivered in the best milieu. This has led to better patient throughput, increased access, new clinical programs, growth in volumes, and more favorable net operating margins.

Question for Miliner: What are some successful examples of healthcare systems implementing innovative operational strategies to achieve better outcomes?

Answer: The frontier of innovation includes—but is not limited to—MedStar Health, Inova Health System, and Penn State Health, to name a few. MedStar Health currently offers innovative products in over 35 states, particularly AI, patient monitoring/solutions, intelligent automation, and more.

Inova Health System recently became the first hospital in the Washington DC area to offer advanced GammaTile technology to treat cancerous tumors.

Penn State Health's St. Joseph Medical Center recently launched a virtual ICU service to coordinate lifesaving treatment and patient monitoring in real-time. When innovation is paired with patient quality operational efficiencies are produced.

Question for Miliner: What are the key considerations healthcare systems need to address when adopting new operational models or technologies?

Answer: Healthcare systems must understand the competitive landscape of their primary service market, strategic priorities, organizational culture, and patient preferences first, before adopting new operational models and technology. Additionally, reliable data is required to guide decisions and improve processes. These elements are essential for success.

Question for Miliner: What advice do you have for healthcare leaders looking to improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness of their systems?

Answer: I advise healthcare executives to reshape their thinking to view innovation and operations as vehicles to maximize efficiency and effectiveness instead of “optional” expenses. Investing in innovation and operations is a sound strategy for future sustainability.

In conclusion, Mona Miliner, and Team Ignite, through their ongoing support of the healthcare systems, will continue to provide thought-provoking information to help leaders in the healthcare industry.

For more information, visit the following websites: https://teamignite.us and https://www.pennstatehealth.org.