Integrating the TALQ Interface Standard in no Time
New member companies prove the easiness of becoming TALQ-certified
In our opinion, TALQ is a necessity in smart cities and the perfect solution to enable the interaction among different systems, as it works as a common language to exchange data.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the TALQ Consortium, which developed a global interface standard for smart city applications, published its protocol on GitHub, the time for new members to achieve TALQ Certification has shortened considerably. The numerous certifications of the past month confirm not only the importance of the interface standard in the street lighting and smart city environment, but also that the published technical details and clear documentation allows new joiners to integrate the standard into their systems in next to no time. The case study of the Polish Associate Member LUG highlights that the time to becoming TALQ-certified can be measured in a few weeks.
— Wojciech Lewandowski, CEO of BIOT / LUG S.A. Capital Group
Since 2017, the TALQ Consortium verifies the implementation of its interface protocol (TALQ Smart City Protocol) – which enables systems to interoperate smoothly with other vendors – with a rigorous certification procedure. To facilitate the process to become TALQ-certified for outdoor lighting and smart city application manufacturers, the consortium decided in 2021 to make the detailed TALQ Specification available on GitHub. Since then, city representatives, software developers as well as project planners and consultants around the world can access and benefit from TALQ’s knowhow developed over more than a decade.
The short path to TALQ certification
Like many others, BIOT, a subsidiary of LUG Capital Group that operates in the IoT and smart city environment, had been looking into the published TALQ protocol for quite some time to understand its approach better, but waited for the perfect moment to start the integration. This moment came in spring 2023 and they signed up as an Associate Member end of May. The goal was to ‘open’ and future-proof their Smart City Management System Urban. The key requirement was to allow interoperability with other vendors in order to be able to partner up in global projects.
As a member, the team received access to the TALQ Certification Tool (TCT) which allowed its development team to intensively test the integration internally. Additionally, having admission to join the internal TALQ Slack Channel for members with the possibility to interact among software engineers further eased the process of finalising the integration of the protocol.
“Becoming a TALQ member and acquiring certification was really a natural next step for our Central Management System (CMS) Urban, which was already well established in the market, but needed wider compliance and formal confirmation of its openness as a platform. By using the Test Tool and exchanging ideas with other developers, the integration was pretty self-explanatory and went smoothly. This allowed us to certify our CMS in six weeks” reports Wojciech Lewandowski, CEO BIOT Sp z o.o., LUG S.A. Capital Group. “In our opinion, TALQ is a necessity in smart cities and the perfect solution to enable the interaction among different systems, as it works as a common language to exchange data. But TALQ is not ‘Plug & Play’ and cities cannot expect that there won’t be any effort to combine systems from different vendors. As soon as the city has a clear idea of their needed features and requirements, TALQ helps it to select suitable solutions that are ‘ready to interact’.”, says Wojciech Lewandowski, summarising LUG’s decision.
Another extremely quick integration has just been achieved by the Chinese member Guangdong Rongwen Technology Group. The company joined the consortium end of 2023 and in January 2024 they dispose already over two TALQ-certified products, a CMS and a Gateway solution.
The need for open and interoperable systems is obvious in many countries worldwide. On a global scale vendors start to interact among one another and start to educate the smart city market and end-customers, such as cities and utilities. The public TALQ Specification on GitHub is an important part of this educational approach.
