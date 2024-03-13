Jim Albaugh, former Boeing executive, joins the HTX Labs Advisory Board

Jim Albaugh

HTX Labs announces the addition of Jim Albaugh, former Boeing executive, to Advisory Board

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs is proud to announce that Jim Albaugh, former Executive Vice President of The Boeing Company and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, has joined our Advisory Board. Jim previously served as president and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Integrated Defense Systems, a $34 billion business. Jim holds bachelor's degrees in mathematics and physics from Willamette University and a master's degree in civil engineering from Columbia University.

Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs, stated “We’re incredibly excited to have Jim join our Advisory Board. He brings an unmatched level of experience and knowledge about the aerospace, defense and space sectors, as well as the commercial aviation business. As we continue to expand our EMPACT immersive training platform into both defense and commercial markets, we’re confident that Jim’s guidance and direction will prove extremely valuable”.

Chris Verret, President and Chief Technology Officer of HTX Labs, stated, “We’ve been collaborating with Boeing and actively engaged with many different Boeing aircraft platforms through our work with Department of Defense customers. Having someone with Jim’s background on our Advisory Board could help us more efficiently and effectively navigate the relationship with the OEM, on the Defense side as well as the Commercial side of aviation-focused immersive training. We’re excited to explore the possibilities with Jim’s direction."

--About HTX Labs--

As a leading immersive software company, HTX Labs develops and delivers XR training software solutions and custom content creation services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprises.

HTX developed EMPACT®, a comprehensive XR Training Platform, empowering users to create, distribute, and measure immersive training content and programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.

