eVTOL Aircraft Post Safety and Regulatory Risks
Aviation experts examined the crash of a Joby JAS4 eVTOL aircraft and found significant safety concerns and regulatory challenges related to eVTOL aircraft.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation experts Todd Curtis, Greg Feith, and John Goglia examined the crash of a Joby JAS4 eVTOL aircraft and found significant safety concerns and regulatory challenges related to eVTOL aircraft.
The eVTOL in the crash was being remotely flown during a test flight. The aircraft is powered by six electric motors and is designed to take off and land vertically like a helicopter and cruise like an airplane. The design and configuration of the propulsion units used in eVTOLs pose significant safety risks.
Curtis, Feith and Goglia examined how the design of the aircraft, with a unique configuration of six propulsion units, creates several failure modes that don't exist for currently certified passenger-carrying aircraft. While no one was injured or killed in this crash, there are significant safety risks evident in the accident. They call on the FAA to consider these risks during the certification process.
Several eVTOL manufacturers, as well as some manufactures of large jet transports, are designing their aircraft for either single pilot or autonomous operation. These designs make it difficult to respond to unforeseen emergencies. Feith and Goglia note the crew responses to several past aviation accidents and how a single pilot or an autonomous system may not be able to deal with those situations.
Their examination and findings are shared in the latest episode of the Flight Safety Detectives Youtube channel and podcast.
