Witnessing Aviation Maintenance Excellence at the 2024 AMC Competition

Competitors from schools, the airlines and the military tackled aviation maintenance challenges.

Competitors displayed skills with hands on and virtual aviation maintenance challenges.

Aviation professionals highlight the AMC competition where competitors worked to beat the clock to complete aviation maintenance and repair challenges.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation pros Miles O'Brien, Todd Curtis, John Goglia, Greg Feith, and Jason Lukasik share their expierences at the 2024 AMC Competition in Chicago. Every aspect of aviation maintenance and repair was on display as competitors worked to beat the clock.

This year more than 400 competitors from nearly 90 teams from maintenance schools, airlines, and the military tackled 27 aviation maintenance skills challenges. In the Flight Safety Detectives podcast recorded at the event, the pros discuss the displays of excellence and comradery witnessed at the event.

The high-energy event highlights the critical role of aviation maintenance professionals and gives the participants insights into opportunities in the industry. The event showcases the skill level of the participants. For some, it is a direct path to finding employment in the field.

Goglia, who is one of the founders of the competition a decade ago, shares AMC's plans to expand the competition to more aviation industry conferences. More maintenance teams will be able to take part.

World-renowned aviation industry consultants and former NTSB investigators John Goglia and Greg Feith have 100 years of worldwide aviation safety experience between them. In this hard-hitting podcast series, they offer the ultimate insider view of everything aviation safety including behind-the-scenes facts on deadly air crashes and issues impacting general aviation and the commercial airline industry.

