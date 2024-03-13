03-13-2024 X’s and Ohs Collect N Win Rules

Purchase any one (1) or more plays on the same ticket of Lotto America with All Star Bonus between February 1, 2024 and April 30, 2024 and receive one (1) entry coupon regardless of ticket price. Or purchase any one scratch‐off ticket from the X Family tickets #1184, #1185, #1186, #1187, and #1188. Enter the number from your entry coupon or the number from any non‐winning scratch‐off ticket as listed above and receive symbols to complete play cards for entry. A ticket may only be entered once to receive collectible symbols.

A non‐winning ticket is any scratch‐off (in this case X Family #1184, #1185, #1186, #1187, #1188) where money is not rewarded as a result of playing. Players may only enter tickets where they did not receive a prize previously.

You may enter two ways: on your computer or on your smart phone. Each entry gives a random symbols to complete digital play cards. A successful ticket validation will generate symbols, which will be appropriately placed on available game card spaces. Tickets must be purchased during the promotional entry period and can be used only once to collect symbols. Collect all six (6) symbols on a single digital play card to earn one entry into one of three (3) monthly drawings for a chance to win up to $10,000. Multiple digital cards may be in play before a card is completed. You may also be awarded a bonus of 50 symbols by entering all six eligible games. Collectible symbols are awarded as follows for tickets: