03-13-2024 X’s and Ohs Collect N Win Rules
West Virginia Lottery
Xs and Ohs Collect ‘N Win Promotion
Official Rules
OVERVIEW
The purpose of this document is to establish rules governing the West Virginia Lottery’s Xs and Ohs Collect ‘N Win promotion. These rules supersede any other information, including printed informational brochures, How-To-Play brochures, web site information, radio, television, newspaper, or any other means of communications in regards to this promotion and associated drawings.
The Director of the West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to change or supersede any outlined rules to handle unforeseen circumstances. This promotion is void where prohibited by law.
Additional draw procedures associated with this drawing may be implemented at a later date as necessary. This promotion is void where prohibited by law.
The WV Lottery Collect ‘N Win promotion is in no way sponsored by or affiliated with Apple, Inc.
PROMOTIONAL SYNOPSIS
MONTHLY CASH PRIZE AWARDS
Purchase any one (1) or more plays on the same ticket of Lotto America with All Star Bonus between February 1, 2024 and April 30, 2024 and receive one (1) entry coupon regardless of ticket price. Or purchase any one scratch‐off ticket from the X Family tickets #1184, #1185, #1186, #1187, and #1188. Enter the number from your entry coupon or the number from any non‐winning scratch‐off ticket as listed above and receive symbols to complete play cards for entry. A ticket may only be entered once to receive collectible symbols.
A non‐winning ticket is any scratch‐off (in this case X Family #1184, #1185, #1186, #1187, #1188) where money is not rewarded as a result of playing. Players may only enter tickets where they did not receive a prize previously.
You may enter two ways: on your computer or on your smart phone. Each entry gives a random symbols to complete digital play cards. A successful ticket validation will generate symbols, which will be appropriately placed on available game card spaces. Tickets must be purchased during the promotional entry period and can be used only once to collect symbols. Collect all six (6) symbols on a single digital play card to earn one entry into one of three (3) monthly drawings for a chance to win up to $10,000. Multiple digital cards may be in play before a card is completed. You may also be awarded a bonus of 50 symbols by entering all six eligible games. Collectible symbols are awarded as follows for tickets:
Ticket Number and Name
Collectible symbols awarded
Lotto America with All Star Bonus
6
1184 –XXXXX
10
1185 –XXXX
8
1186–XXX
6
1187 –XX
4
1188 –X
2
MONTHLY $500 INSTANT TANGO REWARDS
There shall be twelve (12) random prizes awarded monthly for three (3) months running February 1 through April 30, 2024. The monthly prizes will each be a five hundred dollar ($500) Tango Reward Link® for a total of six thousand dollars ($6,000) in Tango Reward Links® awarded monthly. An individual may only win one (1) $500 Tango Reward Link® for the entire duration of the promotion.
PROMOTION PRIZES AND DRAW DATES
MONTHLY CASH PRIZE DRAWINGS
Purchase any one (1) or more plays on the same ticket of Lotto America with All Star Bonus to receive one (1) entry coupon regardless of ticket price or purchase any one non-winning scratch-off ticket from the X Family tickets #1184, #1185, #1186, #1187, #1188 between February 1, 2024 and April 30, 2024 to be eligible. There shall be three (3) monthly drawings. Each drawing shall award five (5) $1,000 prizes, four (4) $2,000 prizes, three (3) $3,000 prizes, two (2) $5,000 prizes, and one (1) $10,000 prize.
Entry Deadlines
(11:59 PM EST)
Draw Dates
Wednesday:
Winners Selected and Prize
February 29, 2024
March 6, 2024
One (1) $10,000 Cash Prizes
Two (2) $5,000 Cash Prizes
Three (3) $3,000 Cash Prizes
Four (4) $2,000 Cash Prizes
Five (5) $1,000 Cash Prizes
March 31, 2024
April 3, 2024
One (1) $10,000 Cash Prizes
Two (2) $5,000 Cash Prizes
Three (3) $3,000 Cash Prizes
Four (4) $2,000 Cash Prizes
Five (5) $1,000 Cash Prizes
April 30, 2024
May 1, 2024
One (1) $10,000 Cash Prizes
Two (2) $5,000 Cash Prizes
Three (3) $3,000 Cash Prizes
Four (4) $2,000 Cash Prizes
Five (5) $1,000 Cash Prizes
HOW TO ENTER
BY WEBSITE
Complete the one-time Collect ‘N Win microsite registration process to enter on the Internet. The Lottery does not sell or use your information for any other purpose than as a convenience for your entry into Lottery promotions and as contact information should you win or for informative emails. You will find the link for the registration page at: www.wvlottery.com
To log in and enter an eligible ticket, use the e-mail address and password that was entered during the registration process. Follow the instructions on the entry page to record your ticket and receive random digital collectible symbols. A successful ticket validation will generate symbols, which will be appropriately placed on available game card spaces. Tickets must be purchased during the promotional entry period and tickets can be used only once to collect symbols. Collect all six (6) SYMBOLS on your digital card, and you are automatically entered into the drawings. Symbols are randomly assigned and multiple cards may be started before a card is completed for an entry. Up to sixteen (16) symbols may be issued before completing at least one digital card. Up to four (4) bonus rows may be active at one time, rewarding 50 bonus symbols once a row containing all qualifying games is completed.
BY MOBILE APP
To enter on a smart phone, complete the one-time Collect ‘N Win microsite registration process. Visit wvlottery.com and follow the links to register. The Lottery does not sell or use your information for any other purpose than as a convenience for your entry into Lottery promotions and as contact information should you win or for informative emails.
Download and install the free Collect ‘N Win app provided by Alchemy3 on your smart phone. Log in using your registered email and password, and then follow the instructions to scan and enter your qualifying West Virginia Lottery ticket(s) to receive random digital play symbols. A successful ticket validation will generate symbols, which will be appropriately placed on available game card spaces. Tickets must be purchased during the promotional entry period and tickets can be used only once to collect symbols.
Collect all six (6) SYMBOLS on your digital card, and you are automatically entered into the drawings. Symbols are randomly assigned and multiple cards may be started before a card is completed for an entry. Up to sixteen (16) symbols may be issued before completing at least one digital card.
Up to four (4) bonus rows may be active at one time, rewarding 50 bonus symbols once a row containing all qualifying games is completed.
Only valid internet/app entries will be accepted. Hand delivered, courier, emailed, facsimile, or mail entries will be disqualified.
ENTRY INFORMATION
- Entries are captured online by and will be maintained by Alchemy3.
- Players must successfully submit the required code from the ticket.
- Player information necessary for fulfillment (entrant’s name, complete address, daytime phone number and e-mail address) will be captured as well.
- At the time of submission, the entry will be registered. Once a ticket is registered, it cannot be registered again.
- The captured entries will be stored in a secured electronic file until the entry deadline.
- Once the valid entry period expires, the file will be prepared for the random selection process.
DRAWING PROCEDURES
-
MONTHLY CASH DRAWINGS
- Alchemy3 shall provide the West Virginia Lottery with the development of a promotional website/smartphone app designed to facilitate acceptance of entries.
- Alchemy3 shall provide promotion drawing services for the West Virginia Lottery. The drawing shall be conducted in accordance with West Virginia Lottery procedures, promotion rules and regulations as provided to Alchemy3.
- An independent auditor shall be present to verify that drawing procedures were followed.
- Using a secure draw system, Alchemy3 shall establish a file comprised of the unique/non-duplicated entry numbers from the electronic entries.
- There shall be a total of three (3) monthly drawings conducted. Each drawing will be conducted:
- Using a secure draw system, Alchemy3 shall be responsible for uploading the file of internet entries into the draw system and entering the criteria for the drawing.
- Alchemy3 shall initiate the selection process.
- An output document shall identify the winners and alternates and provide for the disqualification of duplicate or ineligible entries. The output document shall be sent to the West Virginia Lottery via a secure FTP site and shall be given to the WV Lottery Drawing Manager or designee.
- The entries shall be evaluated by the West Virginia Lottery Drawing Manager or designee to determine that the entrants meet the qualification/validations criteria and general rules.
- Using the Secure Draw System, fifteen (15) entries from the drawing pool that shall be selected as prize winners which will include five (5) $1,000 prizes, four (4) $2,000 prizes, three (3) $3,000 prizes, two (2) $5,000 prizes, and one (1) $10,000 prize.
- An additional forty (40) “alternate” entries for the drawing shall be randomly drawn from the remaining entries to reserve in the event that an entry does not meet the required criteria to qualify as a winner or in the event a selected winner declines to accept the prize or is unreachable.
- Limit one (1) prize per person, per drawing. Any entry selected with a duplicate name subsequent to that person’s first entry shall be disqualified for the drawing. Entries not selected for the drawing will carry forward to the next subsequent drawing of the promotion.
MONTHLY BONUS INSTANT TANGO REWARDS PRIZES
- Alchemy3 shall provide the West Virginia Lottery with the development of a promotional website/smartphone app designed to facilitate acceptance of entries.
- Each month during the promotional period, Alchemy3 will award Tango Reward Link® prizes via the Collect ‘N Win system per independent random win assigned to receive this prize. The following prizes will be awarded:
- a. Twelve (12) $500 Tango Reward Links®
- Limit one (1) prize per person for the duration of the entire promotion. Any entry selected with a duplicate person subsequent to that person’s first entry shall be disqualified for the remainder of the instant win promotion.
- There shall be a total of twelve (12) instant win prizes awarded monthly, totaling thirty-six (36) prizes for the promotion:
- Random Selection of Tango Reward Links®: The Collect ‘N Win system will randomly generate Tango Reward Link® prizes for eligible tickets entered into the Promotion. One (1) prize shall be awarded per Tango Reward Link®. Any winner who has been determined by the Commission to have violated any of the Official Guidelines shall be disqualified.
- Until approved by the WV Lottery, each awarded Tango Reward Link will appear in the player’s “My Prizes” page initially as “Tango Reward Link – award pending ticket validation”. Only upon ticket validation by the West Virginia Lottery will a Tango Reward Link be generated and activated in a winner’s account.
- A secure password-protected Administration webpage shall be provided to the West Virginia Lottery, where daily Tango Reward Link prize winners and their winning ticket number entries will be displayed. A West Virginia Lottery draw manager will be able to select each ticket number and check it against the Lottery Ticket System to ensure that it was a valid purchased ticket. Two control buttons will follow each ticket record to allow the West Virginia Lottery to either “Accept” or “Reject” each selected Pop Up prize winner. If the draw manager clicks “Reject”, the Tango Reward Link will not be processed and the message in that winner’s account will read “No-Win – Invalid Ticket”. If the draw manager clicks “Accept”, the Tango Reward Link will generate and the message in that winner’s account will change from ‘pending approval’ to “Tango Reward Link”.
- The tickets shall be evaluated by the West Virginia Lottery Drawing Manager or designee to determine that the entrants meet the qualification/validations criteria and general rules.
-
VALIDATION
-
CASH DRAWINGS
The listing of selected winners and alternates shall be securely sent to the West Virginia Lottery immediately after the verification and drawing processes. The list of all winners and alternates must include winner’s name, address, working daytime phone number and ticket transaction number.
The West Virginia Lottery shall verify that the selected winners are valid entries. If a winner’s submission is deemed invalid for any reason, then the next subsequent alternate shall be used. The West Virginia Lottery shall then notify all winners by telephone and/or email to provide information on claiming their prize. Winners MUST respond to the initial West Virginia Lottery phone/email contact within forty-eight (48) hours following the initial contact attempt or the winner shall forfeit the prize and the prize shall be awarded to the next alternate. Winner must respond with claimant information within five (5) business days or prize(s) may be forfeited.
Should an alternate be selected, the West Virginia Lottery shall make contact by telephone and/or email and that alternate shall have forty-eight (48) hours to respond. In the event the alternate cannot be reached, this process shall be repeated until the prize is awarded.
INSTANT TANGO REWARDS
The listing of selected winners shall be securely sent to the West Virginia Lottery daily after the Tango Reward Links® have been awarded. The list of all winners must include winner’s name, address, working daytime phone number and ticket transaction number.
The West Virginia Lottery shall verify that the selected winners have entered a valid ticket each Monday for the duration of the promotion (Tuesday if Monday is an official holiday), and Tango Reward Links® will be awarded after verification. If a winner’s submission is deemed invalid for any reason, then the prize is forfeited.
FULFILLMENT
CASH DRAWING
Cash prizes to be awarded in the drawing shall be provided by the West Virginia Lottery, funded by the West Virginia Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund and fulfilled by the West Virginia Lottery upon winner claim.
INSTANT TANGO REWARDS
Alchemy3, LLC will award Tango Reward Link® prizes via the Collect ‘N Win system.
The winner will be notified of the Instant Win and will be redirected to “My Prizes” page.
Until the verification process is complete, the winner will see the following message: “Tango Reward Pending Approval”
Once the verification is complete by Monday of the following week, Tango Reward Link will be accessible for redemption by navigating to “My Prizes” page under the “My Items” navigational menu tab.
Once a winner clicks on the Tango Reward Link® prize icon on the winner’s “My Prizes” page the winner will be navigated within the Collect ‘N Win system to the Tango Reward Link® claim page where the winner can redeem the credit instantly from a choice of popular options.
GENERAL RULES
- By submitting an entry, entrant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law.
- Must be at least 18 years of age to enter the promotion.
- Purchase any one (1) or more plays on the same ticket of Lotto America with All Star Bonus and upon receiving one (1) entry coupon regardless of ticket price or purchase any one non-winning scratch-off ticket from the X Family tickets (#1184, #1185, #1186, #1187, #1188) between February 1, 2024 and April 30, 2024, and have been sold by a West Virginia Lottery Commission licensed Lottery agent (past or present) or by the West Virginia Lottery Commission to receive a valid ticket entry.
- Only online entries shall be accepted. Hand delivered, courier, emailed, facsimile, or mail entries shall be disqualified and shall not be returned and neither the West Virginia Lottery nor its designee shall be held responsible for such disqualified entries.
- The player is responsible for providing accurate and current contact information during entry. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for player information that is outdated, omitted, or when a player is unreachable after being selected a winner. It is the responsibility of the player to provide and maintain up-to-date and accurate, name, address, email, and valid daytime phone number.
- No player shall be selected for more than one (1) prize per monthly drawing, but may win in subsequent monthly drawings of the promotion. No player shall be selected for more than one (1) prize for the monthly $500 Tango Reward Link®. This rule shall in no way prohibit multiple entries, but shall ensure that there shall be unique winners and alternates in the drawings. Players are eligible for prize drawings, regardless of a previous monthly $500 Tango Reward Link® award.
- Prizes over $601 are subject to Federal and State standard withholdings. Prizes are subject to collection of unpaid Child Advocacy and unpaid State taxes.
- Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player.
- Neither the West Virginia Lottery nor any of its retailers or vendors are responsible for entering qualifying tickets on behalf of a player.
- The West Virginia Lottery and its designated agent(s) are not responsible for failure of an electronic device, communication or any technical aspect of the entry process that may fail due to human error by the entrant or malfunction of a mobile device or computer.
- Draw results shall be posted via the web from the links provided at wvlottery.com following the drawing and on the promotion microsite.
Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any texts, emails or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any contact you might suspect.