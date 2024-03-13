Iowa Senate Democrats Respond to Announced Closure of Tyson Foods Plant in Perry 

Iowa state Sens. Sarah Trone Garriott, Nate Boulton, and Bill Dotzler released the following statements in response to the announced closure of Tyson Foods’ pork packing plant in Perry.

“We stand with Perry and the Iowans losing their jobs and their livelihoods because of Tyson’s decision,” Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, said. “The effects of this closure will touch every corner of Dallas County – from schools to city services to Main Streets and beyond – and it will take all of us working together to overcome these challenges and keep Perry strong.”

“The difficulties facing Iowa workers and the community of Perry due to this plant closure are just beginning,” Iowa state Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, said. “Tyson needs to own the consequences of its decision and make it right for the people of Perry – especially the workers who have shown years of dedication and loyalty to the plant. That means providing real, tangible support for workers and the community alike through this transition. After six decades of dedicated service, Tyson owes its workers and the community more than just pink slips as they close the door.”

“The Tyson closure is a terrible loss to the Perry community and thousands of workers inside and outside the plant,” Iowa state Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said. “But, unfortunately, that loss will be even worse due to the cuts in unemployment aid and support for displaced workers forced onto our state by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican legislature in recent years.”

“Reductions in unemployment benefits and added red tape will add financial injury to the Perry workers facing this plant closure,” Dotzler said. “Anti-worker Republicans must share the blame for that.”

Dotzler and Boulton serve on the Senate Workforce Committee. Trone Garriott represents portions of Dallas County.

###