Iglesia Ni Cristo promotes kindness through series of 'INC Giving' projects in British Columbia
Young INC Giving volunteers created cards and artwork to express their gratitude and appreciation to the police officers of the Abbotsford Police Department.
INC Giving volunteers in Maple Ridge, BC cleaned up Hammond Community Park as part of a cleanup event.
Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), with active members in 165 countries, extends kindness and uplifts lives amid lingering effects of the pandemicVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A string of successful community outreach events under the INC Giving project of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ extended acts of kindness in various communities in British Columbia, Canada.
INC members and volunteers, both young and old, shared their time and energy in the various INC Giving projects to benefit their communities.
In February alone, the INC Giving events that were conducted in British Columbia included Community Clean-up Drives in the following areas: Vedder Rotary Loop (Abbotsford-Chilliwack), Marine Drive (Burnaby), Hammond Community Park (Maple Ridge), Queens Park (New Westminster), E-59th Avenue Vancouver (Richmond), TE Scott Park (Surrey, Langley), and Muddy Bay (Delta).
The INC Giving project also included the launching of these successful events: Singing For a Cause at Eagle Ridge Manor in New Westminster, and the Elderly Appreciation at Sunrise Senior Living Reminiscence in North Vancouver.
Under the INC Giving banner, INC volunteers and members also delivered boxes of towels, women’s underclothes, and other essentials such as socks, sweaters, hoodies, brushes and combs to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver West.
There was also a Police Appreciation Day held in Abbotsford.
Every INC Giving project was done with thorough planning to ensure the success and safety of those involved.
Cheril Buenavista, the Life Enrichment Manager who organizes and implements activities for the residents at Sunrise Senior Living (Reminiscence) said that they were “astounded” that such projects are being led by a church organization. She also appreciated how the INC Giving volunteers were able to extend kindness and joy, including little children who had singing performances during the INC Giving event for the elderly. She said that their elderly residents “had fun singing the songs too as they were familiar with the songs” performed by the young INC volunteers. She said they were “very grateful" for the gifts that brought joy to their senior residents.
Volunteers, on the other hand, were happy to spread kindness to their communities. Meeting new people, and having opportunities for creativity and personal growth, aside from having fun, were a plus. They are happy to share even little acts of kindness to make people feel valued and empowered.
"As a young adult, giving back to the community is always such a rewarding feeling. There’s never a moment of regret when you give back to people especially when they’re in need,” said GenZ Martina Sandal from Vancouver West during their visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Shelter.
“I think it’s important for the kids and the youth to start participating in these activities so that they have a deeper understanding of what it’s like to help others, as well as learning good qualities such as kindness, patience and resilience," she added.
Studies have shown how much the pandemic has affected the people in British Columbia.
Loneliness and social isolation have been increasingly recognized as a growing public health priority with extensive evidence that these issues take a significant toll on population health. Despite this escalating urgency, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, effective evidence-based interventions for mitigating social isolation and loneliness are lacking. Based on previous research, this project proposes “acts of kindness” as an antidote to social disconnection.
The INC District Supervising Minister of the ecclesiastical district of British Columbia, Brother Glendo H. Baitan noted how “volunteering by means of giving back to the community is very beneficial socially and emotionally."
“It helps a person have a sense of self-worth. Most especially, it strengthens their faith and spiritual well-being, because in such activities they can see God's teachings that are being taught to us by the Church Administration being practiced,” he added.
WHENEVER WE POSSIBLY CAN, DO GOOD TO THOSE WHO NEED IT
The INC Giving Project is a project of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) that encourages volunteers to go into their communities and share their faith through acts of kindness.
Through outreach initiatives, community service projects, and philanthropic contributions, volunteers around the world have joined together to make a positive social impact by offering time and resources for the well-being of those in need.
