41st Street DDI Project Begins Final Construction Phase in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 11, 2024

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Phase three construction of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project will begin on Monday, March 18, 2024. Construction began on the DDI in 2022 and is anticipated to be completed this summer. Over the next few months, crews will focus on finishing touches, site clean-up, and transitioning the intersection into an operational DDI. As construction work resumes, traffic will shift to one lane in each direction on the south side of 41st Street from Terry Avenue to the east side of the bridge. This will allow crews to work on updates to the north side of the bridge.

Once the bridge work has been completed, crews will focus on building the first island near the southbound off-ramp. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures. Pedestrian traffic along this section of 41st Street will be detoured to 26th Street or 49th Street.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free new text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

