Renewed partnership with United States strengthens Sweden’s development cooperation

SWEDEN, March 13 - Sweden and the US are entering into a renewed development cooperation partnership through an agreement between the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The areas of focus include enhanced cooperation to promote sustainable development models, based on strengthened local ownership in close cooperation with the private sector.

New components of the agreement, which will cover the next four years, include an emphasis on digitalisation and cybersecurity, global public benefits such as food security and more effective climate aid, and transparency in development assistance. The agreement was signed in Washington DC on 4 March by Sida Director-General Jakob Granit and USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman.

“Through this renewed partnership, Sida and USAID’s cooperation on common priorities is enhanced. These include promotion of democracy, strengthening of respect for human rights, and mobilisation of private sector capital and support in development cooperation. I’m very happy about this renewed partnership,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The countries signed the first letter of intent within the framework of the partnership in 2013.