Cardi B’s Porcelain Veneer Emergency Sparks Discussion on Dental Care
Cardi B’s recent porcelain veneer emergency has sparked crucial discussions on porcelain veneers and dental care, with insights from dentist Dr. Catrise Austin.
Emergencies can happen with veneers just as they can with your natural teeth, but it’s a topic often overlooked. It’s crucial to understand and minimize the potential risks with proper dental care.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Catrise Austin, celebrity dentist to stars like Cardi B, Wendy Williams, and DJ Khaled and author of the book “Porcelain Veneers Exposed” has drawn attention to the importance of proper dental care following Cardi B’s recent porcelain veneer emergency.
— Dr. Catrise Austin
Porcelain veneers are thin, custom-made shells crafted from high-quality ceramic material. They’re a popular choice in cosmetic dentistry for improving the appearance of teeth. These veneers are custom designed to fit over the front surface of teeth, effectively concealing imperfections such as discoloration, misalignment, or gaps. They offer a quick, durable, and natural-looking solution for enhancing smiles and boosting confidence in one’s overall appearance.
The Insight Partners recently published its latest research study on the "Dental Veneers Market Forecast to 2028." According to the report, the dental veneers market size is projected to grow from $1.55 Billion in 2021 to $2.30 Billion by 2028. This significant growth reflects the increasing consumer demand for dental veneers as a popular cosmetic dentistry solution to achieve their desired smile transformation. From correcting discoloration and misalignment to closing gaps and improving overall symmetry, porcelain veneers address a wide range of dental problems, providing individuals with renewed confidence in their appearance.
However, despite their benefits, emergencies can occur with porcelain veneers, necessitating prompt attention and care. Dr. Austin emphasizes the significance of understanding how to maintain porcelain veneers and the common reasons why emergencies may occur, including:
• Inadequate oral hygiene
• Trauma or accidents
• Natural wear and tear over time
• Poorly executed dental procedures
In response to Cardi B’s incident, Dr. Austin took to her social media, with an IG Live video to immediately address questions and dispel common myths about porcelain veneers that surfaced in the comment section of various blogs like Hollywood Unlocked and The Neighborhood Talk.
Additionally, Dr. Austin provides the following tips for individuals experiencing a veneer emergency:
1. Remain calm and assess the severity of the situation.
2. Contact your dentist immediately to schedule an emergency appointment.
3. If a veneer has come off, preserve it by rinsing it gently with water and storing it in a clean container or plastic bag.
4. Manage any discomfort like tooth sensitivity with over-the-counter pain relievers as needed.
5. Avoid DIY fixes like using Gorilla Super Glue in your mouth and follow your dentist’s instructions for proper care and treatment.
Dr. Austin issues a buyer beware warning about the dangers of going to unlicensed dentists and untrained people posing as qualified professionals who are promoting cheap veneers in the United States:
“When it comes to veneer maintenance, choosing a licensed dentist over unlicensed ‘veneer technicians’ is essential. Properly trained professionals prioritize patient safety and minimize the risks of emergencies”.
For more information on porcelain veneers and proper dental care, please visit www.vipsmiles.com. Tune in and listen to this episode about Cardi B’s Veneer on the Let’s Talk Smiles Podcast.
