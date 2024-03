When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – ELGIN, IL - MARCH 12, 2024 - John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc (JBSS) announced today it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of 8.25 oz Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews, because it may contain undeclared coconut and milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product from the impacted best if used by date listed below.

Potential affected products include the following details:

Description: Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews

Best if used by Jul 08 2025 GH2 (located on the bottom of the plastic can)

8.25 oz plastic can with a blue wrap around label

UPC: 078742133348

No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Product was distributed in select Walmart stores within the following states:

(AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VT, WV) and via Walmart.com.

The recall was initiated after a consumer report of finding coconut cashews within a container labeled as honey roasted cashews. An investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process.

If this product is still in your possession, do not consume it. Please discard the product or return the product to a Walmart store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. at 1-800-874-8734 Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm CDT, or via email at info@jbssinc.com.