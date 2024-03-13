Submit Release
Berfu – Eser Yenenler to Perform “Couple’s Therapy” Show at EMU

Rauf Raif Denktas Culture and Congress Center

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, in collaboration with the Events Unit, will be hosting the famous Turkish actor couple Berfu and Eser Yenenler who are to deliver a duo performance titled ‘Couple’s Therapy’ on 20 – 21 March 2024, at 8:00 p.m., at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. The show to be held on Wednesday will open its doors for EMU personnel and members of the society. Individuals who wish to attend the show on Wednesday must purchase tickets via www.gisekibris.com website.

On the other hand, the second show to be held on Thursday, 21 March 2024 will be performed for EMU students. The tickets will be free for students but students wishing to attend the show should obtain invitations from the EMU Social and Cultural Events Directorate in person by presenting student ID cards. Invitations can be obtained between 18 and 20 March 2024 between the hours of 09:00 a.m. and 04:00 p.m. from the above mentioned unit. Presentation of valid student ID and invitation is required upon arrival at the event. On the day of the event, transportation services will be available from EMU 2 Student Dormitory and EMU SCT buildings between 07:00 p.m. and 07:30 p.m.

