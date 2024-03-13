An Artful Evening at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department academic staff member and Pianist Atakan Sarı and, one of the bright talents of our country and Violinist Eylül Oğurlu performed a Violin and Piano Recital on Friday, 8 March 2024 at 07:30 p.m. at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. EMU Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Department academic staff member Erkan Dağlı also accompanied the duo with the songs he sang during the evening. Adding more, Eylül Oğurlu’s violin instructor Ersin Kaşif also performed during the recital. Students, İlayda Avaracı and Nur Güveloğlu, performed a painting demonstration in the event.

Following an artful evening, EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu presented flowers and certificates of appreciation to the artists and individuals who have contributed to the realization of the event.