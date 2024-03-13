Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,737 in the last 365 days.

An Artful Evening at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department academic staff member and Pianist Atakan Sarı and, one of the bright talents of our country and Violinist Eylül Oğurlu performed a Violin and Piano Recital on Friday, 8 March 2024 at 07:30 p.m. at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. EMU Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Department academic staff member Erkan Dağlı also accompanied the duo with the songs he sang during the evening. Adding more, Eylül Oğurlu’s violin instructor Ersin Kaşif also performed during the recital. Students, İlayda Avaracı and Nur Güveloğlu, performed a painting demonstration in the event.

Following an artful evening, EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu presented flowers and certificates of appreciation to the artists and individuals who have contributed to the realization of the event.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

An Artful Evening at EMU

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more