Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities leads South African delegation to 68th session of UN Commission on Status of Women (CSW68), 11 to 22 Mar

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, is leading the South African delegation at the 68th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) taking place from Monday 11th March 2024 to Friday, 22nd March 2024 at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

The 2024 United Nations CSW68 takes place under the Priority theme “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”.

As the United Nation’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment, the CSW is instrumental in promoting women’s rights and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women. During the commission, South Africa will demonstrate its commitment to addressing Poverty, Inequality, Unemployment and Social Exclusion Based on Gender, Race, Disability or Geolocation, using the country’s constitution as the cornerstone for Human Rights and Equality which are clearly articulated in the legislative framework.



Reducing poverty and inequality has been an overriding concern of South Africa’s development since the advent of democracy in 1994 as articulated in the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) to now the National Development Plan Vision 2030 (NDP). South Africa remains committed to addressing gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening our institutions so that all women and girls are empowered and can enjoy their human rights as stipulated in the country’s constitution, which is the Bill of Rights.

The country is also committed to financing women’s and girls’ empowerment and achieving gender equality. Minister Zulu will be addressing the Commission during the high-level Ministerial Round Table on the theme: “Mobilizing Financing For Gender Equality And The Empowerment of All Women And Girls: Strategies To End Women’s And Girls’ Poverty on 12 March 2024 she will also give the South Africa National Statement to the Commission.

Media enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala: Director Communications

Cell: 060 534 0672

E-mail: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za

Ms Lorraine Shabangu: Media Liason Officer

Cell: 066 080 6226

E-mail: Lorraine.shabangu@dwypd.gov.za