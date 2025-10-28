President Cyril RamaphosaL Opening remarks during official talks with President Luong Cuong on occasion of State Visit to Vietnam

Programme Director,

Your Excellency, President Luong Cuong,

Ambassadors,

Honourable Ministers,

Distinguished delegates,

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is a great honour to join you today for this important plenary session, which reflects the strength and strategic depth of the relationship between South Africa and Vietnam.

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I extend our warmest congratulations on the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s independence.

This is a remarkable milestone that demonstrates the resilience, unity and progress of the Vietnamese people.

Today’s meeting brings together key ministers from both our countries, including those responsible for Defence, Trade, Agriculture, Justice, Mineral Resources and Police.

This broad participation is a clear demonstration of our shared commitment to deepening cooperation across a wide range of strategic sectors.

South Africa welcomes Vietnam’s proposal to elevate our bilateral relationship from a Comprehensive Partnership to a Strategic Partnership.

We believe this step will unlock new opportunities for structured collaboration, enhance institutional engagement, and position our partnership to respond more effectively to global and regional challenges.

This is also a reflection of the growing importance of Southeast Asia to South Africa and the African Continent and the importance of Africa for Vietnam’s growing global role.

This engagement takes place at a time when South Africa is honoured to serve as Chair of the G20.

We are especially pleased that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg in November.

Vietnam’s presence will enrich the dialogue and reinforce the importance of inclusive multilateralism and South–South cooperation in shaping a more equitable global order.

As the Incoming Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), South Africa is working to strengthen regional integration and economic development across the Continent.

In this regard, we encourage Vietnamese partners to explore the vast opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, which offers access to a market of over 1.4 billion people.

South Africa, as a gateway to the Continent, is well positioned to serve as a strategic base for Vietnamese investment and trade expansion into Africa.

Considering recent global trade tensions, including the imposition of tariffs by major economies, it is increasingly important for countries like ours to strengthen South–South trade and economic cooperation.

Enhancing bilateral trade ties and expanding market access between South Africa and Vietnam is both a strategic imperative and a practical response to shifting global dynamics.

Our partnership can help build more resilient and diversified economies and unlock new opportunities for inclusive growth.

As I conclude, allow me to congratulate the people and government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on hosting the signing ceremony for the UN Convention on Cybercrime – and to commend Vietnam for its leading role in global digital governance.

The signing ceremony is a historic moment, reflecting the collective determination of the countries of the world to manage rapid technological change in a manner that prevents harm and advances the cause of human development.

South Africa is proud to participate in this historic occasion. The Convention will be signed on our behalf by our Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

As our two nations, let us use this moment to reaffirm our shared values, strengthen our strategic alignment and build a partnership that contributes meaningfully to peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

I thank you.

