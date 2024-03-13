North West Legislature hosts virtual PFMA public hearings, 14 Mar

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts will hold virtual Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and North West Gambling Board, North West Parks and Tourism and North West Development Corporation over the 2021/22 audit reports and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The PFMA public hearings scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 March 2024

Time: 13h00 - 15h00

Venue: Virtual

Auditor General’s briefing on Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and Entities

15h00 – 16h30 Department of Agriculture & Rural Development

16h30 – 19h30 Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and Entities (North West Gambling Board, North West Parks Tourism Board & North West Development Corporation)

MEC for Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Desbo Mohono and MEC for Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation, Virginia Tlhapi and the entities are expected to attend the public hearings.

The virtual public hearings will be streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

