Lifelong Aviation Advocate Ron Mumm to Keynote NBAA International Operators Conference

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, March 13, 2024 – Veteran, pilot, businessman and industry mentor Ron Mumm will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 NBAA International Operators Conference (IOC2024), taking place March 26-28 in Orlando, FL.

Mumm has decades of experience leading business aviation operations for Fortune 50 corporations, family offices and high-net individuals. He is type-rated with broad flight experience in Bombardier, Cessna, Dassault and Gulfstream aircraft and has flown to most corners of the world.

His extensive aviation background also includes significant military fighter experience as an F-15 and F-16 fighter pilot, operational test pilot, instructor pilot and Thunderbirdpilot. Mumm, who’s callsign is “Maxi,” is also a graduate of the prestigious USAF Fighter Weapons School.

The Air Force selected Mumm as Thunderbird 1, where he commanded the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird team, and flew as the lead pilot in every demonstration, performing before more than 20 million people in the U.S., Canada, the Pacific and Europe.

Mumm has given back through charitable involvement with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the United Way, the March of Dimes and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. He has served on the National Board of Advisors for the Museum of Aviation, the Thunderbird Senior Advisory Board and on the Flight Safety Foundation’s Corporate Advisory Committee.

Born in Birmingham, AL, Mumm earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Auburn University and later earned an MBA from Troy University.

“We are honored to have Ron Mumm as our keynote speaker, inspiring us with his remarkable achievements and dedication to making a difference,” said Brian Koester, CAM, NBAA director, flight operations and regulations. “He embodies the pinnacle of excellence in aviation and we eagerly anticipate hearing about his incredible career.”

IOC2024 will give attendees the opportunity to network and collaborate with fellow aviators and gain access to real-time information crucial for efficient operations worldwide. Learn more about IOC2024 and register today.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.