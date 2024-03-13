New vessel added to Galveston ferry fleet

GALVESTON, TX – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) proudly unveils its latest maritime marvel, the Galveston to Port Bolivar ferry, in a momentous dedication ceremony honoring the esteemed pioneer of Texas transportation infrastructure, Esperanza "Hope" Andrade.

This marks a significant milestone as it is the first ferry to be named after a woman and the first to be named after a Latina. Furthermore, this celebration coincides with Women's History Month, adding an extra layer of significance to the occasion.

Esperanza "Hope" Andrade's indelible mark on Texas transportation is beyond compare. As the inaugural female chair of the Texas Transportation Commission and the historic first Latina Texas Secretary of State, Andrade's legacy resonates throughout our state's infrastructure landscape. With the christening of this vessel bearing her name, we pay homage not only to her remarkable accomplishments but also to the beacon of progress she embodies.

The debut of the Esperanza "Hope" Andrade ferry heralds a new era characterized by efficiency, sustainability, and safety. Stretching an impressive 293 feet, this state-of-the-art craft showcases cutting-edge propulsion technology and pioneering battery energy storage systems, setting a precedent for environmental stewardship and passenger welfare.

As we embark on this journey of transformation, this ferry stands poised to serve generations of Texans with distinction.

Operating around the clock, seven days a week, weather permitting, the Galveston Ferry remains an indispensable linkage for Texas’s transportation network, with each voyage averaging a mere 18 minutes.

Capable of accommodating 70 passenger vehicles or eight 18-wheelers per trip, the ferry services ensure seamless flow of goods, services, and people along coastal highways.

The new ferry boat will be put into service after a christening ceremony to compliment the peak demand that normally begins with the beginning of the spring break season.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a rich tradition of naming vessels after former Texas Transportation Commission Chairs and is responsible for the planning, construction, and maintenance of the state's extensive transportation network, serving millions of Texans each day.