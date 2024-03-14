Business Reporter: How Knowledge Work Automation Can Help Achieve New Efficiencies
Artificial Intelligence and Automation Support the Productivity of Knowledge WorkersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Antti Nivala, Founder and CEO, M-Files shares how the rise of GenAI is accelerating the automation of repetitive and mundane tasks, which allows knowledge workers to stay focused on high-value knowledge work. Knowledge work automation platforms, for example, help automate the entire knowledge work process – from document creation and management to workflow automation, external collaboration, enterprise search, security, compliance, and audit trail – to help employees work smarter.
Knowledge work automation removes the challenge of sorting through information manually, enabling knowledge workers to simplify tasks and heighten productivity. With knowledge work automation, knowledge workers can automate document-centric workflows and document access rules, while providing digital trails for seamless audit tracking and easily accessible document history.
The M-Files knowledge work automation platform offers solutions across knowledge sectors, such as accounting and tax, management consulting, and financial and legal services. With the M-files platform, the creation of documents and their management happen automatically, while role-based permissions and automated workflows limit document access only to those who have authorisation.
The built-in GenAI capabilities of the platform enable knowledge workers to easily harness the knowledge embedded not only in documents but also from video calls and virtual chats. According to a 2023 analyst study, knowledge work automation can increase workflow efficiency by 70 percent and document search by 50 percent. The study also found that M-Files reduces business risk with automated document security and compliance.
To find out more about how the automation of knowledge work can lead to significant improvements in work quality, employee satisfaction, client experience and more, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About M-Files
M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance.
www.m-files.com
