Zzoma Expands Positional Sleep Apnea Treatment Options In Caribbean With Sleep Specialists & ISD Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Specialists, LLC, developers of the FDA-cleared Zzoma® positional therapy device, and ISD Health Solutions, the leading provider of sleep disorder treatment in the Caribbean, today announced a partnership to bring the benefits of Zzoma to patients suffering from mild to moderate positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This collaboration comes just in time for World Sleep Day on March 15th, 2024, a global initiative highlighting the importance of sleep health.

This partnership aligns with Sleep Specialists' global strategy to educate physicians and patients that Zzoma can benefit almost two-thirds of all OSA patients.

ISD Health Solutions, committed to addressing the alarming rates of diabetes and obesity linked to sleep apnea in Trinidad and Tobago and the broader Caribbean region, will now incorporate Zzoma into its clinical services.

“We are excited to partner with ISD Health Solutions,” says 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐉. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐮𝐬, 𝐏𝐡𝐃, 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂. “Their dedication to improving sleep health aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and accessible treatment options for sleep apnea, and the timing couldn't be better as we approach World Sleep Day.”

“Zzoma offers a unique solution that has the potential to significantly impact the lives of countless patients in the Caribbean,” says Gregory Arneaud, Clinical Director of ISD Health Solutions. “By adding Zzoma to our treatment offerings, we can help more people find relief and improve their overall health and well-being – a goal that resonates deeply with the message of World Sleep Day.”

𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲:

➤ 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Zzoma is a comfortable and effective alternative or supplement to CPAP therapy, especially for those diagnosed with positional OSA.

➤ 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: Zzoma’s comfort and ease of use may lead to better patient adherence, potentially translating into positive health outcomes.

ISD Health Solutions, with its expertise of board-certified sleep physicians and respiratory therapists, will provide Zzoma in conjunction with diagnostic sleep testing, consumer education, and other sleep disorder treatments. Services are covered by most regional insurance providers.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐃𝐚𝐲

World Sleep Day is an annual, global event that highlights the importance of healthy sleep. It aims to raise awareness of sleep disorders and their impact on health and well-being. Register at https://isdhealthsolutions.com/wsd2024/ for a groundbreaking World Sleep Day Webinar 2024 in the Caribbean, featuring esteemed guest speakers renowned in their respective fields.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

Sleep Specialists, LLC is a rapidly growing medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for sleep-related disorders. Their flagship product, Zzoma, is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared positional therapy device for mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Sleep Specialists is experiencing substantial momentum, marked by:

➤ Strategic partnerships expanding access to Zzoma.

➤ Investment in US manufacturing, ensuring product availability and domestic production.

➤ International expansion, reaching new markets with their effective solution.

➤ Over 1,000 physicians and 800 sleep centers prescribing Zzoma, demonstrating growing recognition of its value in treating OSA patients.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐒𝐃 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

ISD Health Solutions is the Caribbean's leader in raising awareness, diagnosing, and treating sleep apnea. The company's mission is to help millions living with undiagnosed and untreated sleep apnea improve their quality of life through early detection and treatment.