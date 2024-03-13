ProHance Appoints Vikram Talwar as Senior Business Advisor
ProHance appoints Vikram Talwar, industry leader, to drive US expansion and global innovation in business operationsFRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance announces the appointment of Vikram Talwar as a Senior Business Advisor. Vikram brings a wealth of experience in the Global Insurance, Financial Services, and Retail sectors, with a proven track record of driving excellence and innovation in operations; and will be strongly focussing on the US region.
He brings invaluable expertise to his new role with his deep industry knowledge and leadership skills that will be instrumental in driving the company’s expansion efforts in the US and other regions. Specifically, ProHance Analytics will benefit from Vikram’s expertise in several key areas such as Insurance and BFSI Operations, Market Expansion, Strategic Partnerships, and Leadership and Mentorship.
“We are excited to welcome Vikram Talwar to the ProHance team,” said Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance. “Vikram’s extensive experience and proven business leadership in the Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail sectors will be instrumental in guiding the company’s strategic direction and propelling our growth.”
“ProHance is a company with a strong reputation for innovation and excellence. They are addressing a pressing need across the business spectrum by providing products that enable business leaders to run efficient operations and leverage business resources optimally to drive growth and increase margins. I am confident that my experience can contribute to the continued success of ProHance in the US and globally,” commented Vikram Talwar.
ABOUT PROHANCE:
ProHance is a leading provider of omni-channel operations management solutions, offering a comprehensive platform to optimize back-office, chat, and email servicing operations. With real-time visibility and data-driven insights, ProHance empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence. With a global presence and a proven track record, ProHance is committed to delivering high-quality solutions to enterprises across various industries. ProHance boasts a track record of success with over 370,000 users across 150 enterprises in 25+ countries, facilitating operational excellence for organizations worldwide.
