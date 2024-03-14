Tawnee Steinke joins BoxC as Vice President of Product and Partnerships
BoxC proudly announces the appointment of Tawnee Steinke as Vice President of Product and Partnerships, effective March 4th, 2024.
We see immense potential in untapped markets such as the airline industry, freight forwarding industry, and national postal industries to harness the power of e-commerce.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steinke brings extensive expertise in partnering with international eCommerce and supply chain businesses to expand their cross-border presence. With a remarkable track record in surpassing goals in challenging markets, Steinke's appointment marks a significant milestone for BoxC as it continues to strengthen its position in the global market.
— Tawnee Steinke, Vice President of Product and Partnerships
In her previous role as Head of Strategic Global Partnerships at Zonos, a software company simplifying international commerce and shipping with cross-border APIs, Steinke scaled operations and partner networks across 30+ countries. Additionally, her entrepreneurial spirit is evident through her ownership of BFF Coffees, an online boutique coffee roasting company.
Steinke's role at BoxC will be pivotal in leveraging her product and partnership experience to enhance the company's services. She will work closely with CEO Michael Pakula and Founder/Chief Digital Officer, Chad Schofield, in strategic decision-making and execution.
Speaking on her new role, Steinke expressed enthusiasm: "BoxC's unique product is a great fit in the industry that helps set us apart. To widen our reach, we will continue to consider product enhancements and strategic partnerships with key players in the industry."
"We see immense potential in untapped markets such as the airline industry, freight forwarding industry, and national postal industries to harness the power of e-commerce," said Steinke. "Our plans include creating strategic partnerships within these segments to empower businesses within and outside the BoxC ecosystem."
Tawnee Steinke's dedication and leadership have been recognized through prestigious award nominations, including being a nominee for the Utah Women in Sales – Senior Executive Leadership in 2022 and a nominee for the Amazing Women in eCommerce in both 2022 and 2023.
Michael Pakula, CEO of BoxC, expressed his excitement about Steinke's appointment, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome Tawnee to the BoxC family. With our already close partnership with Zonos, she brings not only a wealth of experience but also a deep understanding of our value proposition in the e-commerce space."
Steinke's addition to the BoxC leadership team reflects the company's commitment to driving innovation and growth in the international e-commerce logistics sector.
About BoxC
BoxC is a leading provider of e-commerce logistics management solutions designed to eliminate the limitations of traditional shipping and logistics solutions. The company's platform leverages the existing and underutilized infrastructure and provides all the tools for international e-commerce logistics management in a single platform, enabling logistics companies and e-commerce retailers to build their own international shipping solutions.
Gitte Willemsens
CHARLIE PESTI
+ +32489362231
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn