Charlotte Griffith's incorrect QVC Remark answered with a statement of Dr.Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe spokesperson

Dr. Prince Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe, a German Prince and American based television host worked with many different TV-networks, but not with QVC.

Charlotte Griffith claim that Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe has been on QVC is not true, it is fabricated. He has never been on QVC to present his Royal product line.” — Robert W. Cabell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Griffith of Mail on Sunday and GB News is asked to apologize and retract her claim Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe "sold stuff on QVC".

"Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe has never aired on QVC!", Spokesperson Robert W. Cabell States and adds: "Paul Marshall of GB News aired the story with Charlotte Griffith and is asked to retract the video where Griffith disseminates that!".

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday have been contacted on behalf of the Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe about non factual stories.

Royal Spokesperson, Robert W. Cabell, also adressed Jonathan Harmsworth Rothermere and Edward Ted Verity to clarify this matter: "Harmsworth is known by the family of Prince Mario-Max godson, who also currently has a Villa in the principality, and we are all interested in a sorrow work up of the matter. Especially due to the Prince growing up there for years as well, and accurate reporting is expected".

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is the son of His Highness Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe and Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe. They are known as the Royal Danish Nachod branch of the princely family zu Schaumburg-Lippe and are unaffiliated with the German Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe branch! Prince Waldemar and his family (Prince Mario-Max and Princess Antonia) distanced themselves from the German branch and citizens Alexander and Heinrich Donatus Teddy zu Schaumburg-Lippe, whom they are unaffiliated and unrelated with.

Robert W. Cabell is a former New York Post writer and Spelling producer and spokesperson of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and his family.

