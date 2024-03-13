Opera Singer Turned TOP 40 Metal/Rock Artist “BEAUBIE” Debuts “HIGHWAY DEBRIS” At Market Hugs Concert This Saturday

Opera singer turned Top 40 metal-punk singer-songwriter Beaubie. Beaubie's "Highway Debris" album cover. Opera singer turned Top 40 metal-punk singer-songwriter Beaubie.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opera Singer Turned TOP 40 Metal/Rock Artist “BEAUBIE” Debuts His New Song “HIGHWAY DEBRIS” At A Free Market Hugs Concert This Saturday, In Decatur, GA.The former 23-year-old opera singer turned metal/rock singer-songwriter BEAUBIE (Christian John Thomas) will be debut his new song in a free live concert at the Market Hugs Musical Showcase this Saturday, March 16, at 7:00 PM in Decatur, GA. Market Hugs features musical acts and unique items from a wide array of vendors.At Age 14 BEAUBIE was performing on stage alongside some of the most recognizable Opera stars on the planet. Then a year later at age 15 he made his solo debut at Carnegie Hall in NYC followed by sold-out performances at concert venues throughout the United States.Although BEAUBIE spent his early life performing classical music, opera, and musical theater, alternative music was always his passion. At a young age BEAUBIE began writing his own metal/punk alternative songs, inspired by his favorite bands LAMB OF GOD, I WRESTLED A BEAR ONCE, and RINGS OF SATURN, for many years he kept these songs to himself as they were so far removed from the classical training he had known his entire life. During the pandemic, his family relocated their business from Cleveland, Ohio to the Town at Trilith, located adjacent to Trilith Studios, in Fayetteville, GA just south of Atlanta. It was then BEAUBIE began sharing the many songs he had written over the years for the irst time.In Fall of 2023, BEAUBIE met Nashville Producer Isaac Middendorf of Promethex Studios. He decided to take the leap and record his first song in Nashville. COMING FOR ME was released on January 26, 2024. Within a few days of release, the song hit the Top 40 on the Heavy Metal / Rock charts, gaining stand-out reviews and recognition in the USA and other countries including Germany, Ireland, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and Sweden. The international appeal and the success of the song were unexpected.BEAUBIE is releasing 12 new songs, 1 every 6 weeks, beginning March 29, 2024, with “Highway Debris”. If you don’t want to wait that long you can attend the free concert this Saturday at Market Hugs Musical Showcase and shopping event located at 1749 McKenzie Drive in Decatur, GA, and be the first to hear BEAUBIE’s new song before its release. For more information or to pre-save BEAUBIE’s new song “Highway Debris” visit: www.Beaubie.com ###

