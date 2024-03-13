FOCUSING ON GROWTH WITH QUALITY: REVIVE RESEARCH INSTITUTE CONDUCTS THE FIRST SESSION OF THE ALL-HANDS MEETING IN 2024

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive Research Institute, Inc. proudly announces the successful completion of the first session of the All-Hands Meeting, 2024. This pivotal event emphasizing “Growth with Quality” within the organization brought together each of its employees from Illinois, and Texas to discuss strategies focusing on continued growth, maintaining the highest quality in research, and enhancing the patient experience.

𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 | 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 & 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

The theme of the All-Hands Meeting reflected the organization’s commitment to both internal development and excellence in clinical research services. The All-Hands Meeting featured an insightful session from the CEO and President of Revive Research Institute, Inc. Mazhar Jaffry, focusing on the organization's Mission, Vision, and Core Values. He highlighted the importance of these values in guiding the organization's decisions and actions. Every employee was encouraged to internalize these values and incorporate them into their daily work. Additionally, Jaffry emphasized the importance of compliance. This improved understanding allows for more effective monitoring and ensures adherence to the trial protocol.

“The All-Hands Meeting was a resounding success. The enthusiastic participation of every employee demonstrated their commitment to our shared goals. We are confident that the strategies discussed will propel us forward, fostering growth while delivering the highest quality trial services to our Sponsors and prioritizing the best possible experience for patients.” - 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐲, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 & 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

➤ 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Revive Research Institute recognizes the importance of acknowledging patients as individuals with unique needs and concerns. The initiative seeks to humanize the clinical trial experience by fostering open communication, providing comprehensive support, and ensuring patients feel valued and informed at every stage.

➤ 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬: The meeting also introduced a new initiative designed to expand access to clinical trials for potential participants: Patient Referral Program. This program empowers patients and the broader community to help us connect with potential research participants and enhance patient access to innovative treatments. How It Works: Anyone interested in supporting clinical research can become a patient referral ambassador. By registering, ambassadors receive a unique referral ID. The ambassadors share this ID with potential participants who might be interested in clinical trials. When registering for a study, potential participants should enter the referral ID associated with the ambassador who referred to them.

“Our website features a dedicated 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞. This page clearly outlines the program's benefits, provides an easy-to-use referral form, and transparently details the inclusion and exclusion criteria for the ambassadors. To incentivize participation and show appreciation for their efforts, ambassadors who successfully refer a patient who completes the screening visit and qualifies for a clinical trial will receive a referral gift of $50.” — 𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐥, 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

➤ 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 & 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: The Quality Assurance and Improvement (QA/QI) training session emphasized the importance of clear and consistent communication throughout the research process. It also focused on establishing program goals with specific metrics for data quality and patient safety that will allow for targeted monitoring and evaluation. Timely communication of findings to researchers, sites, sponsors, and stakeholders is essential. Researchers and sites need information promptly to take corrective actions that minimize data integrity concerns and patient safety risks.

Additionally, this session focused on “transparency,” as sharing both positive results and areas for improvement builds trust and fosters a collaborative environment. Poor communication, on the other hand, can damage relationships with researchers, sites, and sponsors. Delayed information can lead to missed opportunities to address issues and potentially compromise data.

By implementing rigorous standards and continuous improvement measures, Revive aims to set new benchmarks for quality in clinical research.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

Revive Research Institute, Inc. is a clinical research organization based in Illinois and Michigan. With a strong commitment to conducting high quality research across various specialties, Revive plays a pivotal role in exploring treatment options for a wide range of conditions and diseases. Through their rigorous approach to phase I-IV clinical trials and their focus on innovation and excellence, Revive strives to make significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare and setting benchmarks in the field of clinical research.