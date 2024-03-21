Global EdExpo 2024: A Resounding Success in Empowering Bangladeshi Students with Global Educational Opportunities
The two-day event on February 25th and 26th marked a significant milestone in Bangladesh's educational sector
The two-day Global EdExpo event on February 25th and 26th marked a significant milestone in Bangladesh's educational sector.DHAKA, BANGLADESH, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global EdExpo 2024, Bangladesh's first comprehensive education fair, concluded on a high note this February at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Agargaon, Dhaka. The two-day event on February 25th and 26th marked a significant milestone in Bangladesh's educational sector, bringing together hundreds of prestigious local and international universities under one roof.
The expo, organized by Inpace Management Services Limited, aimed to bridge the gap between Bangladeshi students and higher education opportunities worldwide. It provided a unique platform for students to explore diverse educational pathways, engage in direct discussions with university representatives, and learn about scholarship opportunities and financial aid options. Esteemed academic institutions from around the globe participated in the event, offering exclusive scholarship opportunities, some covering up to 100% of tuition fees.
Highlights of the event included:
- Pre-qualification checks for admissions.
- Personalized advice on financial matters.
- Interactive sessions with esteemed representatives from leading universities and financial institutions.
These interactions enabled students to comprehensively understand their future educational journeys and possibilities.
"The Global EdExpo 2024 has set a new benchmark for educational fairs in Bangladesh," said Md. Kamrul Ahsan, Chairman of Inpace Management Services Limited. "We are overwhelmed by the positive response from students, parents, and the exhibitors. It's clear that there is a strong demand for quality higher education and scholarship opportunities among Bangladeshi students."
The educational expo's success underscores Inpace's commitment to facilitating educational growth and opportunities for Bangladeshi students, further solidifying its stature as an influential force in the educational and professional landscape.
Inpace extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, universities, sponsors, and attendees who made the Global EdExpo 2024 a resounding success. Plans are already underway for the next edition, which promises to bring even more opportunities and resources to Bangladeshi students.
The Global EdExpo is also interested in doing future expos in different regions of Bangladesh. Additionally, it would like to hold an international education fair in foreign countries, as there are so many students coming to Bangladesh to pursue higher education.
For more information about Global EdExpo 2024 and future events, please visit the Global EdExpo website.
About Inpace Management Services Limited
The history of Inpace dates back to December 1997, when Inpace Communications was formed to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for Computer Graphics & DTP, Direct Marketing, Fulfillment Services, IT Enabled Services, Management Consultancy, Market Communication, Event Management, and PR Management services. The primary goal was to explore the market for computer education, graphic design & printing management, corporate promotion, logistics support service, and event management.
Inpace Management Services Limited was registered on August 1, 2004, to diversify its business and serve customers more efficiently and professionally. Over the last 16 years, Inpace has made substantial progress in achieving its primary goals.
While doing this, the company gradually expanded its business into fulfilment services, lead generation, direct marketing, and IT-enabled services for most of Bangladesh's renowned multinational IT companies. At present, Inpace has its name as a professional house of fulfilment and outsourcing activities for significant MNCs and local corporations.
Global EdExpo Dhaka Bangladesh 2024