Country's first complete & biggest education extravaganza has started on February 25-Sunday

Explore Global EdExpo 2024: Bangladesh's Premier Education Fair on Feb 25-26 at BICC, Dhaka. Get scholarships, advice, and direct university interactions.DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global EdExpo 2024, the country's first complete education fair, has started with numerous opportunities and possibilities for higher education. The one-of-a-kind expo is taking place on the 25th and 26th of February 2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Agargaon, Dhaka. Hundreds of renowned universities from home and abroad participate in the 2-day extravaganza. Students can come and check out the opportunity for special scholarships, direct discussion, pre-qualification checks for admission, and advice on financial matters.
The expo is designed to cater to the diverse needs of Bangladeshi students, providing them with a platform to explore various educational pathways, scholarship options, and life as a student abroad. This expo has been targeted at students completing 12 and 16 years of formal education. However, students from classes X and above can come to the expo to explore the possibilities and get themselves prepared for the journey.
Additionally, the event will facilitate direct interactions with representatives from leading universities and financial institutions, enabling students to comprehensively understand their future educational journeys.
Esteemed representatives from prestigious academic institutions from home and abroad will grace the event, unveiling exclusive scholarship opportunities tailored for participants. These scholarships are particularly significant, with some covering up to 100% of tuition fees.
The upcoming Education Extravaganza is a testament to Inpace’s commitment to facilitating educational growth and opportunity for Bangladeshi students, further solidifying its stature as an influential force in the educational and professional landscape.
