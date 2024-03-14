Global Jellies & Gummies Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $3.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the jellies & gummies market size is predicted to reach $3.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

The growth in the jellies & gummies market is due to the increased health consciousness. North America region is expected to hold the largest jellies & gummies market share. Major players in the jellies & gummies market include Nestle S.A., Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Arcor S.A.I.C., Ferrero SpA, The Hershey Company, Guanshengyuan Group.

Jellies & Gummies Market Segments

• By Type: Jellies, Gummies

• By Flavor: Grapefruit , Cherry , Peach , Berries , Apple , Other Flavors

• By Application: Consumer Aged Under 14, Consumer Aged 15 to 31, Consumer Aged 31 and Older

• By Distribution: Store Based, Non-Store Based

• By Geography: The global jellies & gummies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Jellies and gummies refer to a type of confectionery product made using a hydrocolloid (also known as a stabilizer) that acts as a binding element to hold sugar syrup with a high moisture content. Gummies are confectionery products made of gelatin and have a sticky texture, transparent colors, and a sweet, chewy consistency. Jellies have a more solid texture than gummies as they do not contain gelatin, and they use carbohydrates such as pectin, potato starch, maize starch, and tapioca.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Jellies & Gummies Market Characteristics

3. Jellies & Gummies Market Trends And Strategies

4. Jellies & Gummies Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Jellies & Gummies Market Size And Growth

……

27. Jellies & Gummies Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Jellies & Gummies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

